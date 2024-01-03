‘Where’s the Police?’: Woman Goes Berserk and Hurls Threats, Profanity at Atlanta Airport Gate Agents After Flight Delayed

A viral video shows a woman blasting Delta Air Lines employees, slamming her bag on the counter and calling them names because her flight to Rochester, New York, was delayed.

The clip posted on Instagram by @atlscoop with over one million views shows the interaction at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It shows the woman yelling at the agents at Gate B14.

A woman was captured on video yelling at Delta Air Lines employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo: @atlscoop/Instagram)

“You guys are terrible. I want to speak to the manager,” the woman said while the gate agents seemingly ignored her outburst.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for putting someone in a situation like this,” she said.

“Unf**king believable,” she screamed. “Where’s the police? Where are they?”

The woman continued to request the police and went back and forth with the gate agents. At one point, she called one of them a “moron” and “stupid b** ch.” The remark was met with an unfavorable reaction from bystanders.

“I’m sick. I’m wearing a f**king diaper. I’m bleeding, and they kicked me off the plane,” the woman shouted. “I was not upset until they said they were kicking me off this plane for no godd-mn reason.”

People in the crowd told her to contact the police, but she said she did it already. While on the phone, the employees remained calm behind the counter.

She then started going back and forth with another traveler in the crowd, calling him a “pr*ck” and “weasel.” The video eventually cuts to the woman talking to an officer about her concerns before walking away with him. An Instagram user responded to the video and explained the woman was upset because the flight was delayed for an hour, making her late for a medical appointment.

People in the comments commended the Delta employees for how they handled the situation and their professionalism.

“The way the ladies behind the desk held back and kept it professional is an extreme sport,” one user said.

Another person wrote: “Their professionalism is exemplary.”

“The composure these ladies held is unmatched!!! Job well done, beautiful Black queens,” a user applauded.