Where is possible shooter situation in Roseville? Police say area is safe, but stay clear

Police are responding to a potential shooting Thursday afternoon in Roseville.

Here’s information on the location and surrounding area:

The incident happened near Mahany Park on Pleasant Grove Boulevard, according to authorities. Law enforcement are set up at the park, according to a reporter at the scene.

Police in armored vehicles were in the area at 1:15 p.m., as well as multiple ambulances. A suspect was taken into custody.

The scene is near Woodcreek High School and the Roseville Aquatics Complex. Classes were not in session at Woodcreek High due to spring break. The campus was briefly locked down for staff working at the school, Roseville Joint Union High School District board president Pete Constant said. It is also adjacent to Roseville Fire Department Station 5.

There’s a softball field and dog park at Mahany.

Several businesses are located near the incident. This includes the Roseville Utility Exploration Center, Mahany Fitness Center and Martha Riley Community Library. Across the street is an apartment complex, and a plaza with a Raley’s supermarket, Starbucks and banks.

The area is safe, but Roseville police are advising people to avoid the area.

