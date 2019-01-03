Where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Jimmy Fallon, and More Kicked Off the New Year

As 2018 came to a close, celebrities did what they do best to ring in 2019: traveled in style. Sharing their New Year’s escapades to Instagram in the days immediately afterward, celebs like newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opted to cozy up in crisp, cold weather while others, like Emmy Rossum and Julianne Hough, turned toward sunshine and warm-weather bliss to ring in the new year. Jimmy Fallon and his family skied into 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk soaked in the sun in the Maldives, and Shonda Rhimes took time off to lounge by some clear blue waters in advance of her busy year ahead. See how other A-list stars kicked off 2019 around the globe.

