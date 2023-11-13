Where is Publix opening new stores? How many are planned in Florida? Here’s the latest

Publix just opened several new supermarkets in Florida. And more are on the way.

A new store in Lakeland, where the company is based, has more than 54,000 square feet. That’s larger than the usual new store sizes of 46,000-48,000 square feet. Publix opened a similarly larger store earlier this year in Coral Springs, in northern Broward County.

Publix also opened new stores in Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina.

READ MORE: Miami supermarket chain Presidente is expanding in Florida

Here’s an update on new Publix locations in Florida and beyond:

New Publix stores opening in November and December

Altamonte Springs, Florida: New store with 48,387 square feet planned to open Dec. 7 at Oak Grove Shoppes, 1005 N State Road 434.

Elsewhere: Publix also will open stores in Columbus, Georgia; Dacula, Georgia; and WInson-Salem, North Carolina.

New Publix store openings in October and November

Lakeland, Florida: New store with 54,964 square feet opened Nov. 9 at Oakbridge Centre, 3636 Harden Blvd. in Polk County.

Spring Hill, Florida: New store with 46,791 square feet opened Nov. 2 at Hernando West Plaza, 1400 Pinehurst Dr. in Hernando County.

Irondale, Alabama: New store with 48,387 square feet opened Nov. 1 at Cahaba Crossing, 1288 Grants Mill Rd.

Greenville, South Carolina: New stores with 48,387 square feet opened Nov. 1 at University Square at 5000 Old Buncombe Rd.

Maryville, Tennessee: New store with 48,387 square feet opened Oct. 25 at 198 Foothills Mall.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina: New store with 48,387 square feet opened Nov. 15 at West Edge.

Here’s an update on other new Publix locations in South Florida:

A new Publix in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade County

Hialeah: The new store — which has has all the usual stuff: produce, seafood and meat in in 48,387 square feet — also has a second-floor dining room. The location opened Aug. 31 at The Shoppes of Highland, 3685 W. 85th Path.

West Kendall: New store opened June 15 at The Crossings Shopping Village, 13001 SW 112th St. The 46,800-square-foot store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and features a pharmacy, floral department and adjacent liquor store. It was rebuilt on the site of an older store.

A newly rebuilt Publix opened in West Kendall.

Broward County

Hollywood: Publix is building a waterfront supermarket in Hollywood. The company hasn’t released an opening date for the store, which is on the Intracoastal. When plans were announced for the store in 2018, to be built on a vacant lot at 3100 S. Ocean Dr. north of the Diplomat hotel, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy had this to say: “The Publix is proposed to have cafe tables on Ocean Drive and will also have a boat dock for boaters to pull up and buy groceries for their day on the water. Great amenity for the beach and for Hollywood boaters!”

Coral Springs: The nearly 55,000-square-foot North Broward location, about 10,000 square feet larger than other recent openings in Florida, opened Aug. 17 at 1285 N. University Dr.

Pembroke Pines: On Jan. 23, Publix opened a new store at 16024 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines. The store’s neighbor is an older Publix across the street at Paraiso Parc at 15729 Pines Blvd. The older store isn’t going anywhere. “As a whole, we look for opportunities to best serve our customers and, in some cases, alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area,” said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager for Publix.

Palm Beach County

Westlake: The 48,300-square-foot store opened June 8 in Westlake Plaza, 16841 Persimmon Blvd.

Royal Palm Beach: The store opened July 6, Crossroads of Royal Palm Beach, 1180 Royal Beach Beach Blvd.

Publix just issued a reminder about dogs in the grocery store. What to know about rules

Publix partners with Florida company to cut costs on drugs. Here’s how to get the card