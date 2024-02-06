Where you get your Quad Cities news matters 30 EGV
Where you get your Quad Cities news matters 30 EGV
Where you get your Quad Cities news matters 30 EGV
The Rivian R2 will make its debut on March 7, 2024. It will likely be offered as a truck and as an SUV, and both will be positioned below the R1.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
'Gives my achy hands a break,' said one of 78,000 happy shoppers.
It’s been hard to avoid news about the Apple Vision Pro, the company’s entry into the virtual reality market, in recent days. It was officially released on Friday to much fanfare, but how will it fare in the enterprise? For starters, it announced that it is incorporating the Vision Pro into the Apple Device management process, which should make IT pros happy.
More than 25,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
If you've been waiting for a sale, you can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessories at Amazon with discounts of up to 52 percent.
Tencent is in the midst of developing an Elden Ring game for mobile phones, according to Reuters.
Fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming album have exploded on social media.
There's less than a week until the Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporters Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about what they’ve heard on the NBA trade market as the trade deadline nears.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
'I can actually find everything I need at a glance,' shared one fan.
It folds up for easy transport.
The recent surprise announcement that Meta will soon be shutting down its Facebook Groups API is throwing some businesses and social media marketers into disarray. On January 23, Meta announced the release of its Facebook Graph API v19.0, which included the news that the company would be deprecating its existing Facebook Groups API. The latter, which is used by developers and businesses to schedule posts to Facebook Groups, will be removed within 90 days, Meta said.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
Microsoft is teaming up with media website Semafor on a new project that uses ChatGPT to aid in the creation of news stories.
Apple uses lenticular optics to create 'an animated, 3D-looking face with eyes' on the Vision Pro's external EyeSight display.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
The millions of people who bet on the Super Bowl have stories to tell.