'Where r u?' The chilling last messages of a Griswold murder victim to his accused killer

NEW LONDON - Sergio Correa’s name jumped out onto law enforcement’s radar just hours after they began investigating what would become a murder scene in Griswold nearly four years ago.

Early on Dec. 20, 2017, soon after the first of two bodies were removed from the fiery wreckage of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist's 70 Kenwood Estates home, police began searching for the couple’s missing 21-year-old son, Matthew.

Over the course of the morning and afternoon, both the elder Lindquists’ bodies were disinterred and were later determined to have been victims of homicide. But Matthew Lindquist’s stabbed and mutilated body wouldn't be found until months later, a short distance from the property.

Kenneth, Matthew, and Janet Lindquist.

On Tuesday, FBI Special Agent James Wines testified in New London Court about the process he undertook to try and find Matthew Lindquist – a path that ultimately led him to Correa, who is charged with killing all three Lindquists, robbing their home and burning the structure.

Wines said initial “pings” of Matthew Lindquist phone showed the device in an area of north Hartford near Donald Street. A more detailed search effort using the phone’s historical call data pinpointed the phone as being near a high-rise apartment complex in the city.

Wines said “hot caller” records, or ones that showed which phone numbers Matthew Lindquist’s phone was in most contact with over a period of time – including the missed last outgoing call at 12:46 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 - led to an email address.

Using an open-source internet search, Wines linked that email to an Instagram profile with a photo of Correa, along with a subscriber address of 61 Donald St. – Correa’s address - which Wines said “was in close proximity to” pings received from Matthew Lindquist’s phone on Dec. 20, 2017.

Sergio Correa, sits with his attorneys from the public defender's office in this file photo from 2019.

The texts sent back and forth between Matthew Lindquist and the phone number associated with Correa’s account seemed to give a chilling account of Matthew Lindquist’s last day alive.

Prosecutors contend the younger Lindquist, who friends and family members said was at the time in the midst of a heroin relapse, tried to work out a deal with Correa to exchange his parents’ guns for drugs.

The texts, sent and received over several hours on Dec. 19-20 in 2017, give the impression of a drug user desperate for relief.

“U still got that super fire u were talking about?” Matthew Lindquist texted at 9:03 p.m., referring to a particularly potent form of heroin.

Subsequent texts between the numbers appear to involve hatching a plan to steal a gun safe from the Lindquist home which Matthew Lindquist texted held “at least two guns,” according to a transcript of the texts.

Police said Correa promised he was prepared to give Matthew Lindquist cash and bundles of heroin for the weapons. By 10:15 p.m., Matthew Lindquist’s texts had become increasingly frantic after police said Correa failed to arrive quickly enough at a meeting spot near the Lindquist home:

10:15 p.m., “Where r u?”

10:35 p.m. “Where r u?”

10:36 p.m. “Where r u?”

By 12:32 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2017, police said Correa had arrived at the rendezvous point. Eight minutes later Matthew Lindquist sent his last text.

“It’s been 12 minutes dude WTF dude this isn’t cool,” the text read.

Instead of following through with the gun robbery, police said Correa, along with his adopted sister, Ruth, stabbed Matthew Lindquist to death with a machete and proceeded into his family’s home.

Ruth Correa, who previously pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the case, told police her brother beat Kenneth Lindquist to death and later beat, strangled and left Janet Lindquist for dead.

The two next robbed the home and set it afire, Ruth Correa testified at a 2019 probable cause hearing. She is expected to testify again as a state’s witness against her brother later this week under a plea agreement that calls for her to serve 40 years in exchange for her cooperation.

The presentation of the day’s testimony by the state upset several members of the Lindquist family in the courtroom. Prosecutors projected pages of text messages onto a screen in court and asked Wines to go line-by-line through the dialogue, a lengthy process that Eric Lindquist, son of Janet and Kenneth, said could have been handled better.

“The witness couldn’t see the wording at times and I saw jurors squinting to see,” he said.

Eric Lindquist and several other family members wore black and red homicide awareness ribbons created by Janet and Kenneth Lindquist’s 16-year-old grand-daughter, Bailey Nichols.

Court attendees on Tuesday were greeted at lunch by a pair of therapy dogs – Ethel, a cocker spaniel, and Rudy, a Rottweiler-German shepherd mix – during the day’s lunch break courtesy of the Pet Pals group.

