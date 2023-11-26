Where to find a real Christmas tree in metro Detroit this holiday season

As Thanksgiving leftovers continue to dwindle down, many are ready to usher in the next holiday, bit-by-bit bringing out the bows and baubles to decorate the beloved Christmas tree.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Michigan ranks third out of the top Christmas tree producing states but ranks first for the variety of Christmas trees grown on Michigan soil.

With all that variety, you're bound to find the perfect tree to relish the Christmas season. Here are nine places in metro Detroit to find a tree while supplies last.

Wayne County

Eastern Market in Detroit

Where: In the parking lot outside of Shed 5 at 2934 Russel St, Detroit, MI 48207.

When: Every day.

Variety: Multiple vendors are available selling a variety of pre-cut Christmas tree options.

Additional details: Eastern Market is hosting their Sunday Holiday Markets for on November 26, December 3 and December 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. outside of Sheds 3, 4 and 5. Here, you can find plenty of Michigan-made gifts, such as clothing, jewelry, beauty products and more.

North Star Christmas Trees in Westland

Where: 5940 N Wayne Road, Westland, MI 48185.

When: Every day from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Variety: Fresh cut concolor fir, scotch pine, white pine, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, blue spruce and white spruce.

Additional details: They also offer decorated and undecorated wreaths, cedar and pine roping (garland) and grave blankets.

Huron Christmas Tree Farm in Huron Charter Township

Where: 32120 King Road, Huron Township, MI 48164.

When: Every day from 9 a.m. until dark.

Variety: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, white pine, blue spruce and white spruce for pre-cut.

Additional details: Due to a poor growing season, their trees are shorter than usual this year. For payment, they only accept cash or check.

Oakland County

Addison-Oaks Tree Farm in Oakland Township

Where: 355 Lake George Road, Oakland, MI 48363.

When: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 17.

Variety: Austrian pine, balsam fir, black hills spruce, Colorado blue spruce, concolor fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, scotch pine, white pine and white spruce for pre-cut and u-cut.

Additional details: Wreaths, garlands, grave blankets and other Christmas items available for purchase. While tree-hunting, bow saws and twine are provided, and children are offered candy canes. Tree bailing and tree drilling services are available for a fee.

Candy Cane Christmas Tree Farm in Oxford

Where: 4780 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

When: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Variety: Fraser fir, Korean fir and concolor fir for u-cut; Fraser fir and concolor fir for pre-cut.

Additional details: Handmade wreaths, garlands and tree stands are available for additional purchase. Hot beverages and fresh donuts are also available on-site, along with visits with Santa on weekends through December 3.

Middle Road Tree Farm in Highland

Where: 4253 Middle Road, Highland, MI 48357.

When: Every day from 10 a.m. to dusk. Additional hours available by appointment.

Variety: Fraser fir, blue spruce and concolor fir for pre-cut and u-cut.

Additional details: They accept cash and check only.

Broadview Tree Farm in Highland

Where: 4380 N Hickory Ridge Road, Highland, MI 48357.

When: Every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Variety: Spruce and canaan fir for u-cut; Fraser fir, Douglas fir, concolor fir, scotch pine, white pine and blue spruce for pre-cut.

Additional details: They also offer wagon rides and meets with Santa, as well as wreaths, roping, tree boughs, tree stands and tree bags, and additional Christmas gifts. Tree shaking, bailing and drilling services are free. They accept checks and cash only.

Three Cedars Farm in Northville

Where: 7897 Six Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 17.

Variety: Pre-cut Fraser fir and scotch pine.

Additional details: Visits with Santa on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Wreaths, hot beverages and donuts, train rides and a petting farm are also available. They accept cash and check only.

Macomb County

Vultaggio Royal Tree Farms in Chesterfield

Where: 49434 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield, MI 48051

When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Variety: White pine, scotch pine, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Balsam fir, concolor fir, and spruce for pre-cut.

Special details: Additional location in Madison Heights.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to get a real Christmas tree in metro Detroit this year