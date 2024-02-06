Where is my refund? How to track the status of your federal, Ohio income tax refund

If you have already filed your taxes, there are ways to check the status of your refund.

Did you already file your tax return? Well, they say the early bird gets the worm.

If you filed your taxes and want to see your return, there are several ways to check the status of both state and federal taxes.

Here's how you can check on the status of your refund in Ohio:

When do I get my refund?

According to the IRS, most federal refunds are issued in less than 21 days, although there are different factors that can affect the timing of the refund.

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills. Some returns may require additional review and may take longer.

How do I check my refund status?

The easiest way to check a refund's status is by using Where's My Refund? on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go app.

How do I check my Ohio tax return status?

In Ohio, an online tax return filing that is smoothly processed typically sees a refund within two to three weeks. Filing a paper return takes longer for Ohio's tax department to process, and can take anywhere from eight to 10 weeks.

The Ohio Department of Taxation provides an online tool on the department's website that allows you to check the status of your income tax refund. You can also call the department's individual taxpayer helpline at 1-800-282-1784.

