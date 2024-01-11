Here’s where and when to get restaurant week deals around Rock Hill and Fort Mill

Folks who want to try some of the best-known Rock Hill and Fort Mill restaurants can do it on a deal, with the arrival of two restaurant weeks.

South Carolina and Charlotte each have restaurant weeks where eateries set fixed-price menus. They overlap this month. Most options include appetizers, an entree and dessert, and many restaurants encourage reservations.

Last year, York County launched its own restaurant week with the YoCo Taste Trail Week. That event happens in the summer.

Restaurant Week South Carolina began Thursday, and runs through Jan. 21. Six York County restaurants are participating:

▪ Carolina Ale House in Kingsley has a three-course lunch or dinner for $24.99. Entrees are a Buffalo zinger wrap and sourdough patty melt.

▪ Flipside Restaurant Group’s Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen, The Flipside Cafe and The Flipside Restaurant have three-course dinners for $32 or $35. Entrees at Salmeri’s include lobster and shrimp ravioli, Cajun shrimp fettuccine, pumpkin ravioli. Flipside sites have almost their full entree menus participating.

▪ FM Eatery, also part of the Flipside group, offers four courses for $40. Small plate choices include Cheerwine braised beef short ribs, buttermilk fried Argentinian red shrimp and braised lamb gnocchi.

▪ Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is on the list, but a menu isn’t posted yet.

All of the York County locations are in Fort Mill or Rock Hill.

A view of the Catawba river from The Pump House in Rock Hill. The restaurant is one of several in Fort Mill and Rock Hill participating in Charlotte or South Carolina restaurant weeks in January.

Queen’s Feast restaurant week in Charlotte

Four more Fort Mill and Rock Hill restaurants have deals on the menu with the return of Queen’s Feast in Charlotte. Charlotte Restaurant Week brings eateries together for prix fixe menus at $30-$50 per person. Reservations are recommended, and the dinner-only event runs from Jan. 19-28.

More than 100 restaurants will participate. The ones in York County are:

▪ Fish Market Bar and Grill in Baxter has $35 and $45 options, with entrees lobster mac and cheese, fig-glazed salmon, petit filet and Chilean sea bass.

▪ Napa at Kingsley is $40 per person with entrees like mushroom ravioli, pan-roasted salmon and braised short rib.

▪ Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails in Rock Hill lists a $40 menu with entrees country fried steak, Creole chicken linguine and autumn succotash.

▪ The Pump House, also in Rock Hill, also has a $40 menu, with entrees like shrimp and Anson Mills grits, mushroom pot pie, chicken and dumplings, slow braised short rib and grilled pork chop.

For some York and Lancaster county residents, the nearest participating restaurants may be across the state line. Communities like Ballantyne and Union County border the Lancaster County panhandle.

Steele Creek and Gaston County bump up against Lake Wylie, Clover and Tega Cay, while Pineville is connected to Fort Mill and Indian Land.

Those North Carolina communities have a combined 16 restaurants listed.