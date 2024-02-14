Where to reunite with loved ones if you were separated during KC Chiefs rally shooting

Chiefs fans scattered as shots rang out in the Union Station area of Kansas City after the team’s Super Bowl parade. Police reported that several people were shot, and multiple individuals were taken to the hospital.

If you are looking for your family or friends, you can go to the reunification location inside Union Station. Police will bring missing people or children to that reunification location, according to the KC Sports Commission.

The Kansas City Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the only spot to meet is at Union Station.

Now the only child reunification location is inside Union Station. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024