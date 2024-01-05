Where should you ride electric scooters? Hint: Stay off the sidewalks | Know Your Knox

Along the streets of downtown Knoxville the rules are simple and universally understood: vehicles travel on roads and pedestrians travel on sidewalks. But what about electric scooters?

In August 2022, the city chose Bird and LINK as electric scooter suppliers to operate on city streets under new ordinances. (Bird filed for bankruptcy Dec. 20, but said in a release its scooters will operate as usual.)

The scooters have become commonplace since their arrival, and so has the irritation some drivers feel when they're forced to slow down to accommodate one. State law requires that car drivers must leave a distance of at least three feet between their vehicle and a scooter when passing.

But scooters have their own rules of the road to follow, too. And perhaps the first one to know is that they are not just allowed to ride in the streets, they're supposed to and at a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Where can scooters be ridden?

Scooters are required to travel on the streets - they aren't even allowed on sidewalks. Scooters are encouraged to stay in the farthest right lane of traffic or in bike lanes when those are available, and they must follow the same traffic rules as cars. Just like cars, scooters must obey traffic signals and give pedestrians the right of way.

Scooters are prohibited in some areas of downtown, including pedestrian-only Market Square, sections of Cumberland Avenue and the Henley Bridge. If a scooter lingers in a prohibited zone, the accelerator automatically will be disabled.

Can I ride a scooter with friends?

Yes, but scooters should not be ridden side by side. If you want to ride with a group, you'll have to do it single file. And you can't double up on a scooter. One one person is allowed per scooter.

Who can ride scooters?

If you're not old enough to drive a car, you can't drive a scooter. Drivers must be at least 16 years old and provide valid identification to rent a scooter.

When can I ride a scooter?

Scooters are available for rent between between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. year-round, but scooters "may not be available" if there is potentially dangerous weather, according to the city's website.

How well do you Know Your Knox? We answer the questions you really want to know

How much does it cost to ride a scooter?

The city uses two scooter companies with slightly different prices. LINK's price is $1 to unlock and 39 cents per minute, while Bird costs $1 to unlock and 37 cents per minute.

Where and how should scooters be parked?

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and moving vehicles. The city recommends parking scooters anywhere it would be safe to park a bicycle. Scooters also must be parked upright with the kickstand out. If you leave your scooter in a position that impedes traffic, you could face a fine.

Know Your Knox answers your burning questions about life in Knoxville.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What to know about riding electric scooters in downtown Knoxville