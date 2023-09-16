Here’s how and where you can ride off-highway vehicles, from golf carts to ATVs

Golf carts’ small, compact build has made them popular outside of golf courses. These days, it’s not uncommon to find carts flying down streets in residential neighborhoods.

But what are the rules of the road surrounding the small vehicles? The Sacramento Bee reader Beverley Penzien wanted to know, so she asked The Bee’s service journalism team:

“What does California law say about operating golf carts on public roads?”

Here’s what we found.

What’s considered an off-highway vehicle?

Golf cars are considered off-highway motor vehicles, along with other recreational motor carts.

These are considered off-highway motor vehicles in California, according to the city of Sacramento’s website:

Golf carts

Snowmobiles

Go-carts

Jeeps

ATVs

Dirt bikes

Sand rails

Recreational utility vehicles

What are California off-highway vehicle rules?

The state requires most off-highway vehicles operated on public lands to be street-licensed or registered through the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to California State Parks website.

There are some exceptions, though. The following vehicles are exempt from OHV registration, but must display a proper ID or placard, according to the DMV website.

Golf carts

Special mobile/construction equipment

OHVs owned by exempt agencies

Forklift trucks

Self-propelled wheelchairs

Certain racing motorcycles

Motorized bicycles

A driver’s license is not required to operate a vehicle off-highway, but if a person has had their license suspended or revoked they they should refrain from driving an OHV on or off the highway in California, according to the State Parks website.

Driving under the influence is also prohibited when operating an OHV.

How to register your off-highway vehicle

OHVs that require state registration must get a green or red sticker from the DMV, either of which is equivalent to motor registration.

Green stickers are issued to OHVs that meet the California Air Resources Board’s emission standards, according to the DMV website. Red stickers are reserved for motorcycles and ATVs manufactured between 2003 and 2021 that don’t meet current standards.

Red sticker vehicles can only be operated in specific areas during certain times of year, and OHVs with red stickers cannot be registered for on-highway use, according to the DMV. Green stickers allow vehicles free reign of public lands open to motor vehicles throughout the year.

Stickers are valid for two years. Registration fees are $54 per vehicle, plus an additional $2 to help fund the California Highway Patrol, according to the California State Parks website.

Applications for title or registration can be found on the DMV website.

Where can you drive an off-highway vehicle in your county?

According to California law, certain off-highway vehicles — including golf carts — can operate on highways if they’ve been issued ID plates.

Some counties have designated state parks where motorists can ride off-highway vehicles like ATVs. Below is a list of Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties’ OHV driving areas.

Sacramento County

Off-highway vehicles are allowed on public and private land in Sacramento County, according to the county website, so long the motorist has a highway license or OHV identification sticker.

Drivers can’t take their OHVs off-roading throughout Sacramento County regional parks, with the exception of Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova. The 836-acre park has rolling hills, flat grasslands and the remnants of gold mining operations, according to the California State Parks website.

Placer County

Placer County has nearly 100 miles of OHV trails in its Foresthill OHV system, according to the U.S. Forest Service. You’ll be trail riding in the woods, where you’ll find mostly easy to moderate routes. On your ride you’ll experience rugged mountain canyons and zoom by some Gold Rush history.

Yolo County

There are no designated off-highway vehicle areas in Yolo County, according to the county website. However, the county applied for an OHV planning grant with the California State Parks PHV and Cooperative Agreements Program in 2019 to explore the possibility of developing OHV riding grounds.

El Dorado County

Elkins Flat OHV Trail System and Gold Note OHV Trail System both offer off-trail riding in El Dorado County. Together both parks make up 99 miles of trails that OHV riders can explore in the county. On these trails you’ll have scenic ridgetop views and lush forest roads.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.