Where to ring in the new year: Ball drops, fireworks, hikes and more

As the clock runs out in 2023, communities across the Lower Hudson Valley will ring in the new year with ball drops, fireworks, hikes, lights show, pajama parties, dance parties and more. If you are looking for a place to welcome 2024, here are some options.

Kensico Dam, Valhalla

If you haven’t been to the Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza yet, New Year’s Eve is your last chance to do so for the season. It will start at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 per vehicle. Reservations are required.

Attractions include elves Ned and Albert, glittering angels of peace, 50-foot dove, dancing trees, glowing snowballs, a candy cane lane, a 100-foot light tunnel, a 40-foot Christmas tree and much more.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit preservation of Westchester County parks.

Getting the New Year's Eve ball ready for last year's celebration in White Plains.

Downtown White Plains

If you want that Times Square excitement, but can’t deal with going into the city, this is the close-to-home ball drop. The New Year’s Eve Family Spectacular will start at 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Count Street. There will be live music and fireworks.

City of Peekskill

Dance and sing along to all the favorites at the annual Peekskill New Year’s Eve ball drop. It will start at 10 p.m. at 840 Main St. There’s also live music, fireworks and a countdown.

The Palisades Center, West Nyack

The Palisades Center will host at New Year's Eve Celebration from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at TheEATery Court. There will be a JC and MC offering raffles and giveaways. At 11:59, a ball drop will highlight 20 years at the Palisades Center with a 3D rendering of the facility and fireworks. Also, venues such as Levity Live Comedy Center, Lucky Strike Entertainment and Yard House will host live entertainment.

Dobbs Ferry Library

If you're interested in a much earlier celebration, and especially if you have kids, Dobbs Ferry Library will host a pajama party that includes story time, party hat decorating and a countdown to noon instead of midnight. Wear your fanciest pajamas.

The party is from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for children ages 2-12. Registration is required.

Teatown Lake Reservation, Ossining

Take a guided hike at the Teatown park with an environmental educator. This meditative walk in the winter woods provides an opportunity to reflect and set your sights on the year to come. Wear appropriate hiking footwear and clothing and bring water and a snack.

The hike is for adults and kids ages 8 and up, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8 for non-members, $3 for members.

Town of Clarkstown

Clarkstown will host a New Year’s Eve dance party for senior citizens at Street Community Center from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The fee is $35, registration required.

Helu Wang covers development and real estate for The Journal News/lohud and USA Today Network. Reach her at hwang@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Year's Eve events in Lower Hudson Valley NY for arrival of 2024