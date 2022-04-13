Where is Roger Trepasso? Manitowoc police have issued a Silver Alert for the 73-year-old Manitowoc man missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Rebecca Loroff, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
·1 min read
Roger Trepasso, 73, was reported missing from his home on April 12.
MANITOWOC - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Manitowoc man who has been missing from his home since around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roger Trepasso, 73, normally doesn't take the highway, but recent information indicates he was in Greenfield at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Trepasso drives a 2019 red Ford EcoSport with the Wisconsin license plate AEW4714.

Anyone with information about this alert is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.

