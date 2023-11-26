Where will Rosalynn Carter be buried? Details of the former first lady's interment

Rosalynn Carter's final resting place will be near the first and only home she and her husband Jimmy Carter owned.

The Carters said years ago they would be buried by a willow tree on the property, The Washington Post reported in 2018. The family-only interment for Rosalynn, who died Nov. 19 died at age 96 after a brief stay in hospice care, at the Carter residence is scheduled for midday on Wednesday.

The Carters built the modest ranch-style house at 209 Woodland Drive, in Plains (Sumter County) in 1960 and moved in the following year ahead of Jimmy Carter's political career advancing from state senator to Georgia Governor and the 39th President of the United States.

The 2.4 acres includes a pond Jimmy Carter dug himself for fishing and a magnolia grown from a tree on the White House lawn that was planted by former President Andrew Jackson, the Post reported.

The Carters' house had four bedrooms at time of construction, according to the book "The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter," and was built for $10 per square foot. Subsequent work was done on the house in 1974, '81 and in the past decade.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, and Rosalynn were married for 77 years. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Jimmy was with Rosalynn when she died, their son James "Chip" Carter III told the Washington Post.

“My Dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done,” he said. “Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her.”

Memorial services this week for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta and Plains are for invited guests only, but the public can attend some events and are invited to line motorcade routes to pay respects to the former first lady.

Rosalynn Carter motorcade viewing opportunities include:

Leaving Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus en route to Georgia Southwest University on Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.

Leaving GSW en route to The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 27, midmorning. Arrival at The Carter Presidential Center around 2:30 p.m.

Leaving The Carter President Center en route to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory University campus on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Leaving Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Leaving a private ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains en route to a family-only interment at the Carter residence around midday on Wednesday, Nov. 29. This will be the final opportunity for the people of Plains and visitors to say farewell to Mrs. Carter.

