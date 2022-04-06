Where Russia sends its coal

The new European Union vow to ban Russian coal would block a major export market.

Why it matters: EU officials say the plan announced Tuesday, part of wider new sanctions, thwarts $4.4 billion worth of Russian revenues.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Yes, but: European leaders have not yet directly targeted natural gas and oil exports that are far more lucrative for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the bloc plans to wean itself from heavy reliance in the coming years.

The big picture: Russia supplies around 45% of Europe's coal. Other key suppliers include the U.S. and Australia.

"In principle, shipments from countries that have reduced exports to the EU are still largely available to substitute for Russian coal," analysts at the European economic think tank Bruegel said, per Reuters.

But Bloomberg reports the coal ban is nonetheless a "big gamble" because Europe is "potentially leaving itself vulnerable to shortages and rolling blackouts."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.