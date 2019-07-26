Where Sakuma Exports Limited (NSE:SAKUMA) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Understanding how Sakuma Exports Limited (NSE:SAKUMA) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Sakuma Exports is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its consumer retailing industry peers.

Check out our latest analysis for Sakuma Exports

Could SAKUMA beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

SAKUMA's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹698m has jumped 42% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 28%, indicating the rate at which SAKUMA is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Sakuma Exports has experienced some company-specific growth.

NSEI:SAKUMA Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Sakuma Exports has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.4% exceeds the IN Consumer Retailing industry of 4.4%, indicating Sakuma Exports has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sakuma Exports’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 29% to 28%.

What does this mean?

Though Sakuma Exports's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Sakuma Exports has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Sakuma Exports to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SAKUMA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SAKUMA’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SAKUMA’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.