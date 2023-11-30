Here’s where San Diegans are looking to buy a home, according to study

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are looking elsewhere to live, according to a Redfin report that placed America’s Finest City as the No. 10 metropolitan area where homebuyers are leaving.

The real estate company analyzed about two million of its users who viewed for-sale home online across more than 100 metro areas from August to October.

Las Vegas was the top destination and top out-of-state destination in San Diego home searches, the study revealed. In October, the median price of a house in San Diego was $914,000, compared to $412,000 in Las Vegas, per Redfin.

Sacramento is also on the minds of locals as San Diego ranked No. 3 on the number of homebuyers searching to move into California’s capital city, the study shows. The median price of a house in Sacramento was $500,000 in October, per Redfin.

The net outflow, which measures the number of Redfin home searchers looking to leave a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to move in, was among the largest portions in San Diego with 2,100 users, according to the study.

Redfin found the portion of local users searching elsewhere was at 29% in San Diego, the same amount as New York City.

Two other California cities also made the list, with San Francisco ranking No. 1 and Los Angeles coming in at the No. 3 metro area where homebuyers are leaving.

America’s Finest City recently took the top spot in ranking of most expensive places to live in U.S. In August, the median price for a single-family home was at $1 million for the first time in the region’s history — nearly $650,000 more than the national average by some estimates.

