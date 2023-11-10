Where Do Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix Stand After Their BravoCon Panel?

During the After Show, Scheana Shay says she saw Ariana Madix right after the BravoCon panel where Ariana seemed frustrated and everything was fine. Scheana adds that Ariana knows part of the conversation Scheana had with Tom Sandoval back in his room was about defending Ariana and her telling him that she didn’t like some of the things she heard him saying in the press. Also, Andy Cohen gives the Charming House Rules Gang the chance to reveal who they would shag, marry, or kill with a round of Shag Roulette. Lindsay Hubbard says she would kill Brock Davies because he’s taken by Scheana, she’d shag James Kennedy in a threesome with his girlfriend Ally Lewber and would marry Amir Lancaster.

