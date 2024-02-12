Where to see bald eagles in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, around Northeast Ohio

A bald eagle named Summit is perched in a walnut tree on land that once was the Valley View Golf Course in Akron.

Looking for bald eagles? Northeast Ohioans don't have to travel far to find them. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is home to nesting pairs.

January and February are great times to view bald eagles, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. During these months, the birds are courting and building nests. And the bare winter trees make the birds easier to spot.

Bald eagles in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

For years, the only eagles spotted in the Cuyahoga Valley were passing through along their migration route, according to the National Park Service. But that changed in 2006 when a pair built a nest near Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville.

That first nest was unsuccessful, but breeding eagles have returned to that nest every year since. To date, 19 eaglets have been hatched and fledged from that site.

An adult bald eagle eats a fish it caught from the waters next to the DTE Energy Monroe Power Plant Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Observing bald eagles in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Eagle pairs can be observed in the Pinery Narrows area north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead or in the southern end of the park near the Beaver Marsh, according to the park service. You can observe the Pinery Narrows nest from the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Hike past the canal mudcatcher exhibit and look out over the open field to the left. The nest is in the cluster of dead trees across the river.

Nesting eagles are highly sensitive to human foot traffic. The park service asks people to watch quietly using binoculars or a spotting scope from more than 200 yards, obey posted trail restrictions, and stay out of closed areas. Disturbance distracts eagles from sitting on their eggs and can result in breeding failure or abandoning the area as a future nesting site.

Eagles make a comeback in Ohio

Since its population dropped off nationwide in the latter half of the 20th century, the bald eagle has made a comeback. It was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007 and from Ohio's list in 2012.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there were an estimated 910 eagle nests in the state in 2023, up from only four nesting pairs in 1979. Around Northern Ohio, bald eagles can be found in the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Lucas and Ottawa counties, Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area in Sandusky County, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge in Lucas and Ottawa counties and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area in Trumbull County.

When do bald eagles mate?

Bald eagle pair bonding begins in the fall for both new and established pairs, according to ODNR. Courtship and nest building occur between October and early December. The female lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March.

Petry, a bald eagle, squawks from the perch in his exhibit at the Akron Zoo.

How long does it take for bald eagle eggs to hatch?

Bald eagle eggs usually incubate for 35 days, from February through April. The young are helpless and dependent on parents until they leave the nest, usually after 10-13 weeks. A female bald eagle will produce one brood each year, but if a nest is destroyed, some pairs will "recycle" and initiate a second nest within the same year.

How do I identify a bald eagle?

Adult bald eagles are easy to identify. Think of the image of the national bird, with a white head of feathers and a yellow bill that contrast with the brown-black body.

Immature birds of the species have mottled brown and white plumage for a few years before they develop the recognizable marks of the adult bald eagles.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Where to see bald eagles in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Northern Ohio