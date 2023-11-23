Where to see Christmas light displays in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s time for Christmas lights to dazzle the Tampa Bay area.

From ticket events to light displays benefiting charities, there is a lot to see and do if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this season.

St. Petersburg announces lineup for ‘Holidays in the Sunshine City’

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of holiday events that are worth checking out ahead of the holly jolly holiday.

Location: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

It’s officially Christmas time at Busch Gardens in Tampa. Millions of lights are twinkling at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, including a new 40-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Santa Claus will be meeting guests at the event until Christmas Eve.

Christmas Town runs every day until Jan. 7. It is included with park admission.

Location: 1101 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa. Christmas in the Wild has returned to the park, which features one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays.

Tickets to the event are free for Zoo Tampa members. If you don’t have a membership with the zoo, the event will cost you $29.99 to enter after 4 p.m.

Christmas in the Wild is happening on select nights in November and December.

Location: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

The “world’s largest” Christmas light display will shine at Tropicana Field this holiday season.

Enchant will return to St. Petersburg on Friday. The ticketed Christmas event runs through Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now.

Location: 303 North Lemon Street, Plant City

It’s Christmas time at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds. Christmas Lane is opening on Friday, Nov. 24 at the Charlie Grimes Family Agriculture Center.

The event will be open each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for kids ages 4 to 12. Kids under 3 are free.

Location: 4412 West Sylvan Ramble Street, Tampa

A holiday tradition is coming to an end at Sylvan Ramble Lights.

This is the last year you will be able to see the Holiday Light Show, which features more than 200,000 channels of lights, fountains, smoke effects.

The event will take place every Friday night in December and supports Clothes To Kids, a local charity dedicated to providing new and quality used clothing to low-income and at-risk children and youth in the Tampa Bay area.

Location: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo

More than 2 million dazzling lights will illuminate Largo Central Park from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Dec. 31.

The event is free to park and walk to view the lights. Tickets for carnival rides are $6 each or you can buy a 10 ride pass for $50.

Location: 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo

The Florida Botanical Gardens will shine 1 million twinkling lights across the gardens from Friday, Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

A donation of $10 per person is suggested for anyone over the age of 13. Donations support the new Majeed Discovery Garden for children.

Parking for the event is free.

Location: 400 Bayshore Drive Northeast

Thousands of twinkling lights and decorations will be displayed at North Straub Park, South Straub Park, Pioneer Park and the St. Pete Pier from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1.

Christmas tree decorates North Straub Park in downtown Saint Petersburg, Florida. (Getty Images)

Location: 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills

Celebration of Lights is open Friday through Sunday nights beginning Nov. 24. The drive-through light display will have bonus nights from Dec. 26 through 30.

The event costs $25 per car.

Location: 6299 West Waters Avenue, Tampa

This Chick-fil-A store on West Waters Avenue has become famous in the Tampa Bay area for its holiday light display.

Anyone can visit the display Monday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. Santa will visit the restaurant on Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

