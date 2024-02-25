Here’s where you can see a ‘double diamond ring’ effect during April’s total eclipse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — April’s total eclipse will be spectacular enough — fingers crossed we have good weather — but if you’re looking for something even more magical, a “double diamond ring” effect will be visible in parts of Central Texas.

The diamond ring effect, actually known as Baily’s Beads, happens as the last bit of the sun is covered by the moon, and again when it first reemerges.

Baily’s Beads, named after Francis Baily, the astronomer who first widely publicized their existence, are caused by mountains, valleys and craters on the moon, according to the European Southern Observatory. The uneven edge of the moon means the sun can still shine through the lowest parts for a few moments longer than the rest of the sun.

This usually happens in one spot, but occasionally two bits of the sun are the last to be extinguished, creating the double diamond ring effect.

Cartographer Michael Zeiler with the website GreatAmericanEclipse.com has created maps showing which areas will witness the double ring effect.

“Seeing the rare and exquisite double diamond ring effect will enhance eclipse viewers’ experiences inside the path of totality,” Zeiler said. “Using detailed lunar topographic data from NASA and Japanese lunar orbiters, we now can predict exactly where people can see this wonder.”

In Central Texas, there are lots of areas where the phenomenon will be visible, from Austin to Brady, although the effect will be more prominent in some spots, particularly just west of Fredericksburg and Kerrville.

This map shows where a “double diamond ring” effect will be visible during the total eclipse on April 8, 2024. (Courtesy Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

The green lines show where the effect will be visible at the start of totality, while the blue lines show where it’ll be visible at the end of totality. Thicker lines indicate where the effect will be more prominent, while thin lines show where it will be more subtle.

If you’re heading elsewhere to view the eclipse, Zeiler created 14 maps in total across North America to show where the double diamond ring effect will be visible.

Remember, solar eclipse glasses are needed to safely view the eclipse. Only those people viewing the April 8 event from the path of totality will be able to briefly remove their glasses, solar filters or viewers for the 2-4 minutes when the moon completely obscures the sun. As soon as the tiniest bit of the sun becomes visible, you should immediately use your viewing device.

