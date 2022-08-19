Where To Find Senior Citizens Day Discounts

ANDOR BUJDOSO / iStock.com

National Senior Citizens Day is Aug. 21, which is the perfect excuse to celebrate the older and wiser members of the population. President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating the occasion in 1988, and since then it has served as a reminder to say “thank you” to older people who have made such a positive impact on society.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of more than 75 places where seniors can save money on National Senior Citizens Day and beyond. Many of the discounts require an AARP membership, which costs $16 a year, but the organization offers frequent specials on the rate. Plus, the discounts begin at age 50 for AARP members. A variety of retailers, restaurants, hotels and more offer senior discounts year-round, so make sure you’re taking advantage of these savings opportunities.

Grocery Stores and Restaurants That Offer Senior Discounts

From early bird specials and special menus to discounts on your groceries, many restaurants and supermarkets have discounts and deals for seniors. Check this list before heading out to eat or visiting your local grocery story.

Bonefish Grill: Craving for the Tuna Poke Bowl at Bonefish Grill? You can take 10% off your check with your AARP membership card.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co: AARP members can take 10% off their food and nonalcoholic drinks.

Cici’s Pizza: Most offer senior citizen discounts, but deals vary by location, so contact your local store for more information.

Coco’s: The California-Arizona restaurant chain offers Club 55, a menu designed for those with light appetites and the restaurant’s “honored guests.”

Denny’s: Forget early bird specials and opt for 15% off your check when you use your AARP card. The deal can’t be combined with any other offers. The restaurant also offers the Denny’s 55+ menu catered specifically to seniors.

El Pollo Loco: Ages 60 and up receive a 10% discount — maximum savings of $1.

Fred Meyer: Shoppers 55 and up save an extra 10% on the first Tuesday of every month — exclusions apply.

Harris Teeter: Shoppers 60 and older save 5% on the first Thursday of every month — exclusions apply.

Hy-Vee: If you’re at least 55, you’ll receive a 5% discount if you shop on Thursday.

IHOP: Order off the special 55+ menu, featuring smaller portions at lower prices, all day every day.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Link your Moe’s Rewards account with your AARP membership to take 10% off your check.

New Seasons Market: Seniors age 65 and older get a 10% discount on most items every Wednesday.

Outback Steakhouse: Present your AARP membership card and receive 10 percent off your entire check — excluding alcohol.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace: Seniors enjoy a discount every Wednesday at the New York/New Jersey chain. Register at the customer service desk to learn all the details and have discounts automatically applied.

Department Stores and Retailers With Senior Citizen Discounts

Many businesses offer senior discounts regularly throughout the year — some on a daily basis — making it easy to save money on everything from dining out to gifts for the grandkids. Some require you to be an AARP member, but others give a senior discount to everyone who meets the age requirement.

Bealls Outlet: Join MORE rewards to receive 10% off your entire purchase every Monday at Bealls Outlet and Burkes Outlet. This discount actually is available for all age.

Goodwill: Check with your local Goodwill store for their policy on senior discounts as it varies. Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania, for example, offers 25% off to seniors every Monday. In Southern California, shoppers 55 and older receive a 15% discount each Tuesday.

Harry & David: Send a gift of chocolates and baked goods or fruit and cheese using your AARP discount. Your discount is 20% — or $20 off a purchase of $79.99 or more.

Kohl’s: Save 15% off your bill every Wednesday if you’re 60 or older.

Michaels: Register through your Michaels Rewards account to earn a 10% discount every day, if you’re 55 or older.

Naked Wines: AARP members will save $110 off their first order of Naked Wines totaling $139.99 or more.

Rite Aid: Members of Rite Aid Rewards 65+ receive five times the reward points on their account on the first Wednesday of each month. They also may request a free a pharmacist consultation to discuss their medications and immunizations along with a free blood pressure screening

Ross Dress for Less: Eligible shoppers can take advantage of the Ross 55+ Senior Discount and get off 10% purchases every Tuesday.

SilverSneakers: Seniors with eligible Medicare plans cab take part in the SilverSneakers plan, with perks including free access to more than 15,000 gyms and online exercise programs. Check to see if you’re eligible.

Walgreens: On the first Tuesday of the month, AARP member or anyone 55 or older gets a 20% discount off regular-priced merchandise.

Cell Phone Deals for Senior Citizens

If you’re looking for deals on electronics, many retailers offer discounts to seniors, too.

Consumer Cellular: Use your AARP membership to take 5 percent off the monthly service cost.

T-Mobile: The Unlimited Essentials 55+ plan is available for two lines for $55 a month, with 56 access included. One line costs $40. Taxes are additional.

Verizon Wireless: Customers 55 and older are eligible for unlimited cell service, with two lines for $80 a month, plus taxes.

Movie Theater Discounts for Seniors

Many movie theaters offer discounts for seniors year-round. Check out these deals on movies, popcorn and more.

AMC Theatres: Every day is senior citizen day for patrons 60 and older at select locations. Specific discounts vary by theater. If you’re buying online, check “senior pricing.”

Cinemark: Each Cinemark theater offers a different senior discount and on a different day, so check your local theater box office for pricing and participation information.

Showcase Cinemas: Ages 60 and older can take advantage of Senior Wednesdays which include discounted admission for just $7.75 and a popcorn and soda pairing for only $5.50 every Wednesday.

Regal Theatres: Most Regal locations offer a senior discount at the box office, and AARP members also can save up to 20% off Regal ePremiere Tickets purchased online. Members also save $3 at the concession stand on soft drink and popcorn combinations.

Senior Discounts on Hotels

When you book a room on a hotel’s website, you’ll often see a discount for AARP members. Depending on the chain, the members also might receive extra senior perks like early check-in or late check-out. It’s definitely worth senior discounts are available when you call to make a reservation.

AARP teams with many hotel chains to offer discounts of up to 10% — or more, at some properties — off the best available rate. Here are some – not all — of the locations where you can put your AARP membership to good use.

Atwell Suites

Best Western

Candlewood Suites

Clarion

Comfort Inn

Comfort Suites

Crowne Plaza

DoubleTree

EconoLodge

Embassy Suites

Hampton Inn

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Holiday Inn Express

Hilton

Hilton Grand Vacations

Homewood Suites

Home2 Suites by Hilton

Hotel Indigo

IHG Hotels and Resorts

La Quinta

Microtel

Radisson

Red Roof

Sleep Inn

Staybridge Suites

SureStay Hotel by Best Western

Waldorf Astoria

Wingate

Wyndham

Senior Discounts on Travel

Here are some of the best senior citizen discounts for you to use when traveling close by or overseas.

America the Beautiful Senior Pass: Anyone 62 and up pays $80 for lifetime admission – or $20 for one year — to more than 2,000 national parks and federal recreation sites. Plus, the Senior Pass admits all passengers for free in areas that charge per vehicle and three additional adults in areas that charge per person.

Amtrak: Passengers 65 and older receive a 10% discount on many fares (does not apply to saver or flexible fares, or the auto train). If you travel on cross-border services operated by Amtrak and VIA Rail Canada, the discount applies to riders 60 and older.

Avis: Save up to 30 percent off the base rates of a rental car with your AARP discount.

Budget: AARP members save up to 30% on base rates when renting a car.

Budget Truck Rental: AARP members receive discounts of 10% or 20% on local or one-way truck rentals. Discount depends on the day of the week that you rent the truck.

Royal Caribbean: Travelers 55 and older are eligible for reduced prices on select cruises. Contact your travel agent or Royal Caribbean customer support for more information.

Zipcar: AARP members are eligible for $20 off an annual membership.

Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where To Find Senior Citizens Day Discounts