Where Can Seniors Safely Go After Being Discharged from Healthcare Facilities?

As demand for COVID-19 beds grows, CarePatrol partners to provide placement services to families in need

PHOENIX, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol, the nation's largest senior placement organization, is partnering with healthcare providers to counsel families on options for moving loved ones to safer environments in order to make room for COVID-19 patients.

"When it comes to our vulnerable senior population, being discharged from a hospital or healthcare facility and going somewhere safe comes with incredible responsibilities," said Becky Bongiovanni, Certified Senior Advisor and Brand President of CarePatrol. "There are important added measures we are taking to still get care for loved ones while our population at-large is also being told to shelter-in-place."

The franchise network has introduced virtual consultations with families, offering online tours of senior communities at the same time that those facilities are taking added precautionary measures to keep their residents safe.

"During this time of uncertainty, our locations are continuing to work closely with our network of over 32,000 senior living communities across the nation and we are supporting families making difficult care decisions in order to prevent a worse situation for a loved one," said Bongiovanni. "It is also our desire to support our healthcare workers who are the heroes on the front line. Recently, CarePatrol locations have started donating hand sanitizers, face masks and meals to local healthcare workers. We will continue to support case managers with timely and safer discharges. We want to do what we can to relieve their burden by counseling families to find safer care options expeditiously."

And for families hesitant to move a loved one into a community during the pandemic, CarePatrol owners are working closely with ComForCare franchisees across the country to arrange for in-home care as an alternative.

CarePatrol's local senior care advisors work with families free of charge to find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. The senior advisors meet with families, now virtually, to assess a client's care level, financial needs and general preferred locations before recommending the best care options. CarePatrol has the largest network of senior living communities nationwide.

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.carepatrol.com .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior placement franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors help families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care free of charge. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization, ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of in-home care, and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include more than 375 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

