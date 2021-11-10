Where is Serenity? Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Police in Palm Beach County are looking for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning.

Serenity Johnson was last seen in the area of Quail Drive and Westgate Avenue in West Palm Beach at 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

She is about five feet tall and weighs 140 pounds, deputies said. She has brown eyes and black hair. The sheriff’s office said a clothing description is not available.

Deputies ask anyone who sees Serenity to call the sheriff’s office at 561-688-3400, or go to the nearest law enforcement agency.