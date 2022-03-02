Where and When To Shop To Save Money on Electronics

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Electronics have become a big part of our everyday lives — from TVs to smartwatches, we take our technology seriously and probably wouldn’t know how to live without it. Of course, these items are also some of the most expensive to buy, which can make consumers hesitant.

Find: 16 Effective Tips and Tricks To Help You Save Money in 2022

More Advice: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

However, if you know when to shop and where to shop for the best discounts, these bigger-ticket items don’t have to take such a big chunk out of tight budgets. Here are some considerations for when and where you should shop on the following electronics to save some dough.

TVs: Best Buy and Sears in Winter Holidays

Since the pandemic began, TVs have become an integral electronic device for most households, as a way to entertain ourselves while staying safe. If you’re ready for a new one, the best time to buy them might already be behind you, according to U.S. News and World Report. Trae Bodge, a shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, told the site that the best time to buy TVs is typically over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which fall right after Thanksgiving.

“The discounts will be very deep, especially on last-season’s models. Right before the Super Bowl is another time for TV deals. People want to see the big game on the best screen possible, and many retailers will offer promotions around that time,” he said.

Additionally, around the winter holidays, stores like Best Buy and Sears tend to step up their discounts, and offer additional deals around the Super Bowl in February.

Find Out: 25 Secret Money Traps at Target, Walmart and Other Big-Box Stores

Laptop and Desktop Computers: Amazon and Fry’s Electronics

Retailers start to gear up for back-to-school deals on laptops in July and August, right before kids head back to their various schools and colleges, according to U.S. News and World Report. Amazon also offers “Prime Day” discounts starting in July, and then again before the holidays.

Story continues

January can also, sometimes be a good time for bargain hunting, according to Diana Brown, a technology director for the Puget Sound Education Service District in Seattle. Brown told U.S. News and World Report that in January, stores are trying to clear out old inventory, so computers can be as much as 10% lower than they were in December.

Additionally, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady, Fry’s Electronics regularly rewards loyalty members with deep discounts all year. You can sign up for their Cash Back Rewards program; combine multiple digital and paper coupons in a single sale; download digital coupons for free items on select Fridays, as well as take advantage of Friday through Sunday special discounts. Regular shoppers will also receive personalized coupons sent in the mail.

Gaming Consoles and Video Games: Winter Holidays

Retailers know that many a kid, and even plenty of grown-ups, would like to find video game consoles and video games in their holiday gifts. So, you’re going to find great discounts on these products right before the holidays, with special discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to MakeUseOf.com. [x] Do NOT buy them when they drop new products, typically around May, when prices will be their highest, according to Nerds on Call.

Discover: 30 Things You Should Never Buy Without a Coupon

Smartwatches: Amazon and Walmart

Though smart watches serve a number of functions, from texting, to mobile wallet, to listening to music, many people use them for their fitness and health tracking purposes. Thus, sales on these electronics often take place when people begin to get outside after winter, around June, according to previous GOBankingRates research. The best place for discounts can vary depending upon what brand and type of function you require. Some places to look for discounts include Amazon and Walmart according to Tech Radar.

Apple Products: Spring and Fall

Apple is notorious for not discounting their products very often, but they do discount old versions when they release their new ones several times a year, according to Nerds on Call. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone or iPad, wait until spring for laptops and tablets, and fall for phones.

Buy Electronics When a New Model Comes Out

If you’re not attached to having the latest version of every electronic — from a computer or a smartphone to a gaming system — Nerds on Call recommend you wait to purchase your item for when the new version comes out. Older models will most likely go on sale. Plus, it’s unlikely the new model will be vastly different from the old one. This is often around January, after the holidays, and in summer, right before schools start back up.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where and When To Shop To Save Money on Electronics