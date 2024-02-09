'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix opens latest store in Fort Myers

Pub Sub enjoyers, it's time to celebrate!

Florida's staple grocery store, Publix, has officially opened its newest location in Fort Myers this week. The store is replacing a previous Publix in the location.

The store is located at 16950 San Carlos Blvd. in the San Carlos Shopping Center. It'll be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The revamped Lee County store has the typical grocery staples and Publix deli, but also a liquor store and pharmacy. This location is one of the seven new or renovated storefronts Publix has opened so far this year.

Photo of the deli inside of the new location

More: Historic photos: See what Florida's first Publix supermarket looked like

Fun historical facts about Publix

The grocery store chain opened its first store in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1930 and has opened more than1,300 stores since. Florida has 865 of those storefronts and eight of the company's 10 distribution centers.

Publix has 10 manufacturing locations in five cities, including Deerfield Beach, Lakeland, and Orlando.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States and employs over 250,000 people.

The grocery store company's retail sales hit $54.5 billion last year.

In honor of the grand opening, Publix is donating $1,000 in nonperishable food to the Gladiolus Food Pantry.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Publix opens new store in Fort Myers at San Carlos Shopping Center