Where is the snow? A look into the past few winters in NJ and what to expect this season

Get your coat on because it feels like winter is already here. It's always great to experience all four seasons in New Jersey, but sometimes you never know what to expect. Will this be a snowy winter?

Let's take a look at the past four winters in NJ and how they compared in terms of snowfall and temperature for some trends.

2023: Historically warm winter

Last winter was an anomaly by New Jersey standards. According to Rutgers University NJ Weather Network, it was the second mildest winter in the state's history. The Garden State barely received any snow with the statewide average being three inches, the second lowest snow total ever only behind the winter of 1918-1919.

Not only was there barely any snow, but it was one of the warmest winters in the history of New Jersey. The average temperature of 38.5 degrees is tied with the second highest ever along with the winter of 2015-2016. It was only four-tenths of a degree off from passing 2001-2002 for the record of warmest winter. It was the warmest February in New Jersey history with the average temperature coming in at 40 degrees. It was truly an odd year, and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues this season.

2021-2022: South Jersey got hit harder

Analysis showed that for only the third time in history did South Jersey accumulate more snow than North Jersey. South Jersey recorded an average snowfall of 24.8 inches while it snowed 22.7 inches in North Jersey. A Rutgers chart shows some days, like in Jan. 28, 2022, Atlantic County received more snow than in Bergen County.

According to another report done by Rutgers University, the statewide snowfall average was 20.4 inches, which is 4.8 below average. The average winter temperature was 35.6 degrees and this was 1.7 degrees above normal in New Jersey.

2020-2021: Fierce February storm

Heavy snow falls in Jersey City, N.J. on Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

Who remembers the record-setting month of February nearly three years ago? All across North Jersey, towns saw about two feet of snow in the first weekend of February and some areas in Morris and Sussex counties even saw more than 30 inches.

The avalanche of snow did not stop after that week. By the time the month was over seven counties saw 36.9 inches of snow, making it the snowiest February in 128 years of record keeping. After the Feb. 1 storm, NJ Transit shut down for 24 hours.

Since parts of South Jersey did not receive that much snow, the statewide total came in at 29.7 inches. The statewide average winter temperature for 2020-2021 was 34.3 degrees close to the average in the Garden State.

2019-2020: A mild winter

A report by Rutgers NJ Weather Network called this snow season "a dud." The statewide average was only 4.7 inches of snow, one of the lowest in the state's history. Also, 2020 was one of the hottest years in New Jersey's history so winter did not bring brutal cold weather either.

What to expect this winter

New Jersey state climatologist Dr. David Robinson tells NorthJersey.com: "It would be doubtful to experience such a meager snow season in consecutive years," but warns everyone he does not know for certain − nor does anyone else.

Residents know New Jersey weather could be wildly unpredictable and nothing is off the table. Robinson says the tropical Pacific is in an El Nino pattern right now and that could affect the amount of precipitation in this upcoming season. The temperatures will determine how much snow we see this winter.

Regardless be sure to bundle up when you are outside and be careful on the roads so we can enjoy a safe time of year.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How much snow are we getting? What to expect in NJ this winter