Where are the snow plows? See KC-area city maps, plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City and state crews across the Kansas City area are clearing the roads after the first snow of this season.

Many of the larger cities have resources for residents to track snow plow routes in real time, see whether streets have been cleared, or at least provide information on how clearing efforts are going.

If you’d like to check the progress of snow plows in your neighborhood, visit the appropriate link below:

If you have to drive across Kansas or Missouri, check out these traveler maps for current conditions, and whether Kansas City-area interstates and highways are covered in snow:

Conditions are expected to improve throughout Sunday, but beware throughout the day and especially as temperatures fall later, which could lead to re-freezing.

