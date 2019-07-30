Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year?

Sony's (NYSE: SNE) stock has rallied nearly 80% over the past five years as the robust growth of its gaming business offset the weaker performance of its other operations. But that growth engine is cooling off as the PS4 market matures, and investors are likely wondering if the stock can still head higher over the next 12 months.

Let's take a closer look at Sony's core businesses to find out.

Sony has eight businesses, but three core growth engines

The Japanese conglomerate generates most of its revenue from eight businesses: G&NS (game and network services), Sony Music, Sony Pictures, HE&S (home entertainment and sound), IP&S (imaging products and solutions), MC (mobile communications), semiconductors, and financial services.

A Sony audio device.

Image source: Sony.

Only the gaming, music, and IP&S units grew their revenues and operating profits in fiscal 2018 (which ended on March 31). Together, the three units generated 44% of Sony's revenue and 70% of its operating profits for the full year.

The gaming unit posted a decline in PS4 hardware sales, but offset that drop with higher sales of software and subscription services. In fiscal 2019, Sony expects its gaming revenue to stay flat and its operating profit to dip on higher development costs for the PS5 and lower sales of first-party software.

The music unit (which also includes a tiny mobile gaming unit) offset lower sales of physical discs and digital downloads with higher streaming royalties and the consolidation of EMI Music. Sony expects the unit's revenue to rise this year, but for its operating profit to dip on tough comparisons to its gains from the EMI consolidation.

The IP&S unit benefited from stronger demand for detachable lenses for its high-end cameras, which offset waning sales of its compact digital cameras. However, Sony recently merged the IP&S unit with its weaker MC and HE&S businesses to form the new EP&S (electronic products and solutions) division, which replaces all three units going forward.

Sony's other businesses

Everything else in Sony's portfolio is a mixed bag. The HE&S segment is losing ground in TVs against rivals Samsung (OTC: SSNLF), and the MC business remains deeply unprofitable as Sony courts bizarre ideas like tall or rollable phones.