Where Spark New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPK) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Spark New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:SPK) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Spark New Zealand is currently performing.

Commentary On SPK's Past Performance

SPK's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of NZ$423m has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 2.4%, indicating the rate at which SPK is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see whether it is solely a result of industry tailwinds, or if Spark New Zealand has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Spark New Zealand has invested its equity funds well leading to a 30% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the NZ Telecom industry of 6.6%, indicating Spark New Zealand has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Spark New Zealand’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 21% to 19%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 51% to 120% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Spark New Zealand has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Spark New Zealand to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

