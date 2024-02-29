Where do you go for spring break when you already live in Florida?

Spring break is almost here, but where do you go when you live in Florida, the site so many other sun-starved students head toward?

Florida is a known destination for students on spring break around the U.S. That's understandable. It's so popular, even many Florida college students stick around instead of heading elsewhere.

Even with recent "cold fronts," Florida's temperatures have already climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s. And there's plenty of sunshine. That doesn't mean they won't drop again. Low temperatures overnight were expected to drop into the upper 40s to middle 50s across North Florida, low to middle 60s across Central and South Florida and near 70-degrees across the Florida Keys.

Compare that to Thursday morning's 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota; 32 in New York City; 21 in Chicago. And for students at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, it was a minus 29.

Where do Florida college students go for spring break?

A study by AirportParkingReservations.com found the 10 most popular destinations for Florida residents during spring break were:

New Orleans, Louisiana

Miami Beach, Florida

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Panama City Beach, Florida

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Key West, Florida

Top spring break destinations for Americans

Here are the top destinations for spring breakers, according to AirportParkingReservations:

New Orleans, Louisiana Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Las Vegas, Nevada Maui, Hawaii Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

What about safety? US Embassy in Mexico issues statement for spring breakers

There are several travel advisories issued for Mexico. Depending on the state, they range from from Level 1 of using normal precautions all the way to Level 4 warning visitors to avoid these areas.

If Mexico is part of your spring break plans, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico issued this statement Feb. 26:

"Each year, thousands of U.S. citizens visit Mexico during spring break. While the vast majority travel safely, visitors should consider the following when planning their vacation or traveling in Mexico":

Crime : Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations. See the Mexico Travel Advisory for specific information for each Mexican state. Exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark.

Drugs : Drug possession and use, including medical marijuana, is illegal in Mexico and may result in a lengthy jail sentence. U.S. citizens have become seriously ill or died in Mexico after using synthetic drugs or adulterated prescription pills.

Unregulated alcohol: Unregulated alcohol may be contaminated, and U.S. citizens have reported losing consciousness or becoming injured after consuming alcohol that was possibly tainted.

Pharmaceuticals : Counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients.

Sexual assault: U.S. citizens have been victims of rape and sexual assault. Perpetrators may target inebriated or isolated individuals or may employ drugs that alter the victim’s physical or mental state.

Drowning : Some beaches have strong undercurrents and rip tides.

Medical emergencies: Private hospital prices can be higher than those in the United States. Many facilities require payment (sometimes only in cash) either before providing treatment or before discharging a patient.

Guns and ammunition : All guns and even small amounts of ammunition are illegal in Mexico.

Arrests: Drunk and disorderly behavior, public urination, and open alcohol containers in vehicles are illegal in Mexico.

Travel advisory remains in effect for Jamaica

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Jamaica in January which encourages travelers to reconsider travel to the country.

The travel advisory was issued due to crime and medical services.

"Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts," the department said.

The State Department prohibits government personnel from visiting several areas in Jamaica, including Montego Bay, downtown Kingston, and neighborhoods near the popular tourist destination of Ocho Rios.

Staying in Florida? Popular beaches for spring breakers

Fresh on the heels of Tripadvisor's best of the best beaches list, a new list is out on the hottest beaches across the world and the U.S. for spring break.

Two South Florida beaches were listed in the top 10 in the world in a study released by St. Moriz. Another three made the top 20.

Huntington Beach, California La Jolla Cove, California Palm Beach, Aruba Virginia Beach, Virginia Pompano Beach, Florida Newport Beach, California Newport Beach, Oregon Lanikai Beach, Hawaii Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur South Beach, Florida Hanauma Bay, Hawaii Venice Beach, California Pismo Beach, California Manhattan Beach, California Hollywood Beach, Florida Cancun Beach, Mexico Playa Del Carmen, Mexico Waikiki Beach, Hawaii Deerfield Beach, Florida Cocoa Beach, Florida

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida spring break: Popular beaches, cities Mexico, Jamaica