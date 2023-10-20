Where they stand: Candidates for Oneonta Common Council

Oct. 20—As part of our coverage of the upcoming election, The Daily Star sent interview questions to candidates for contested offices in our coverage area — Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Chenango counties — at the county level and key races at the municipal level.

Below are the responses from candidates for city of Oneonta Common Council. The council is the governing body of the city of Oneonta and is made up of representatives from the city's eight electoral wards. The seats in the First, Second, Fourth and Sixth wards are uncontested.

In the Seventh Ward, the candidates are Republican Sean Dwight and Democrat Bryce Wooden. In the Eighth Ward, the candidates are independent incumbent Emily Falco and Republican challenger James Peter DeAndrea.

Seventh Ward

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Why are you running for office?

No response given.

Describe your experience or qualifications for office.

No response given.

What do you believe are the challenges and opportunities facing Oneonta?

Challenges: Community safety, more affordable housing, more available and accessible downtown parking, balancing a fiscal budget.

Opportunities: There are many good opportunities here for employment, entertainment, to grow families and raise children.

Is there a particular issue that motivated you to run for Common Council?

More than one actually. Some of my neighbors and our children's friends' parents were discussing their concerns as well as a few local property owners and business owners asked me if I could look into a few things going on in my city and I saw the need to get involved to see if I can make their voices heard and what if anything can be brought up to be proposed to be implemented for the betterment of our neighborhoods and all in the city of Oneonta.

What do you want to accomplish while in office?

No response given.

Why are you running for office?

I love to listen to people and Oneonta is the place that raised me, and I want to give back to the community.

Describe your experience or qualifications for office.

My main qualifications are serving the City of Oneonta Police Board and Otsego County Police Board from 2020-2021 and I am currently serving on the City of Oneonta's Community Police Board.

What do you believe are the challenges and opportunities facing Oneonta?

I think one of the biggest challenges facing the Oneonta community is building community. Oneonta and many communities had to live through COVID-19 restrictions, and we are now slowly building that sense of community back to Oneonta. Car Safety is also a big concern within the 7th ward that will be addressed that community members have shared with me along with environmental concerns as well like deer and tree damage.

Is there a particular issue that motivated you to run for city council?

One issue that drives my interest in common council is the building relationships between our Universities and Community. Since 1994, the year I was born in Oneonta there has been conflict between community members and college community members. It is time to implement resources to bring both communities together and provide opportunities for college members to volunteer and clean up the City of Oneonta and for community members to come to Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta to support campus talent and events.

What do you want to accomplish while in office?

I want to create community programming for 7th ward residents to connect with other residents, collaborate with our Universities to create volunteer service within the 7th Ward, and my number one priority is to listen to the residents within the 7th Ward and address their concerns with the City of Oneonta and create solutions.

Note: DeAndrea submitted his responses via handwritten letter.

Why are you running for office?

To better the quality of life for the city of Oneonta. Hold the line taxes through accountability.

Describe your experience or qualifications for office.

I was a small business owner in downtown Oneonta for 36 years. I'm also a former president of the Bricklayers Union for eight years, and business agent for two years. I'm also a landlord and contractor.

What do you believe are the challenges and opportunities facing Oneonta?

Challenges: To keep the [streets] of Oneonta safe, clean and free of drug paraphernalia, downtown and in our neighborhoods.

Opportunities: To promote Oneonta's small town feeling. We can focus on our radius to Central New York and promote our products.

Is there a particular issue that motivated you to run for city council?

To keep the tax rate down.

What do you want to accomplish while in office?

I would like to see more financial input from our town colleges for services provided to them.

Why are you running for office?

I grew up in Oneonta and returned to my hometown in 2018. My husband owns a local business on Main Street, Roots Public Social Club, and we live in the heart of downtown. I was appointed to council when Mayor Drnek took office in 2021, and then successfully ran last year to continue serving. I care very much about seeing my community prosper, and about taxpayer and local business advocacy in our government. I am running because I believe that Oneontans deserve to have a representative who shares and prioritizes their interests. I believe in a government by the people, for the people, and it is my promise to Oneonta to serve by that principle in every decision.

Describe your experience or qualifications for office.

I am not a politician, and I don't believe in party politics, especially on the local level. I would like to see a more unified council working together on issues we face with Oneonta's future foremost in mind, which is why I decided to name my party Oneonta Upward and run as an independent. Over the past two years on council, I have learned so much about how our government functions. Projects and initiatives take a very long time to come to fruition, and if elected, I will continue my commitment to the city's efforts.

What do you believe are the challenges and opportunities facing Oneonta?

The city is in a very difficult predicament with its operating budget. Every year it's becoming harder to continue basic operations. Currently less than half of our city population pay 100% of the taxes. I think the most important thing Oneonta can do right now is to try to take that burden away from taxpayers and find alternate means of revenue, especially as inflation has forced everyone's purse strings to tighten.

Nationwide there is a crisis of homelessness and drug addiction, and it's clear Oneonta is no stranger to those issues. As a member of the Safe Homes and Neighborhoods Committee, I hope, with my colleagues, to develop solutions to those issues that can both better help people in need and create a safer environment downtown.

Is there a particular issue that motivated you to run for city council?

I love and care about Oneonta; I'd like to see our economy grow, and I'd like to see the city flourish.

What do you want to accomplish while in office?

I would like to see better, accurate, communication within the government and to the public. I would like to see initiatives to generate revenue for the city. I would like to see more young people move here and start families here, because it truly is a beautiful place to live.