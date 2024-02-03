Where are the stars of ‘Suits’ now?

“Suits” ran for nine seasons on the USA Network before the series finale aired in 2019 — and then it really took off.

While always popular on its home network, once “Suits” made the move to Peacock and Netflix, new fans discovered it and made it a spectacularly successful show by streaming more than 45 billion minutes of the legal drama.

Of course, no matter how many times those fans watch and rewatch all 134 episodes, the onscreen litigators never alter. The same, however, can’t be said for the stars who brought the binge-worthy action to life.

See how the cast of “Suits” has changed since leaving Pearson Hardman (and Pearson Darby Specter, Specter Litt, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, etc.) in our then-and-now roundup.

Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane)

Meghan Markle (USA via Getty Images)

While many “Suits” stars have moved on to new shows, none of them have made a role change as drastic as Meghan Markle, who played the part of paralegal Rachel Zane.

Markle, better known now as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exited the series in 2018, the same year she went on to marry Britain’s Prince Harry. Since then, she and her husband have stepped down as working royals, welcomed a prince and princess to the family and launched a number of projects, including their nonprofit, the Archewell Foundation.

Gabriel Macht (USA via NBC)

Gabriel Macht has enjoyed a break away from the cameras since playing the part of Harvey Specter, aka “the best closer in the city,” on “Suits” (and on one episode of the short-lived spinoff “Pearson”). But fans did have a chance to see him on the small screen in 2024, when he joined three of his former co-stars — Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty — as presenters at the Golden Globe Awards.

Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross)

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross (USA via Getty Images)

Patrick J. Adams first left “Suits” in the Season 7 finale, when his character, Mike Ross, married Rachel and moved across the country. But the (eventual) lawyer with photographic memory returned for the final season. As for Adams, he’s remained busy since then.

In 2020, he appeared in the limited series “The Right Stuff,” playing the part of John Glenn. In 2022, he had a recurring role in dramedy “A League of Their Own,” starred in the film “The Swearing Jar” and made his mark in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out.” The following year, he could be seen in the mini series “Plan B” and in the movie “He Went That Way.”

Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen)

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen.

Harvey’s off-and-on secretary and all-round right hand, Donna Paulson, was played by Sarah Rafferty. Since stepping away from the part, Rafferty appeared on classic dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Chicago Med” before landing a regular role in the 2023 Netflix coming-of-age series “My Life With the Walter Boys.”

Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt)

Rick Hoffmann as Louis Litt (USA via Getty Images)

After bringing Louis Litt, Harvey’s foil-to-friend, to life in “Suits,” Rick Hoffman has made a couple of small screen appearances, including a recurring role in “Billions,” as well as one memorable mark on the big screen. Hoffman starred in the 2023 holiday slasher “Thanksgiving.”

Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson)

Gina Torres (USA via Getty Images)

Gina Torres played Pearson Hardman co-founder Jessica Pearson, both on “Suits” and in the one-season spinoff she led and produced, “Pearson.” It was a role that earned Torres an Imagen Foundation Award for best supporting actress. Since “Pearson’s” end, Torres has taken on several roles, most notably joining the cast of “9-1-1: Lone Star” in 2021, where she remains a regular.

Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett)

Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett (USA via NBC)

Amanda Schull’s Katrina Bennet went from associate in Season 2 to partner in Season 9. As for Schull, she’s gone from “Suits” to appearances in a string of Hallmark TV movies, as well as “MacGyver” (2020), “NCIS” (2022) and “The Recruit” (2022). She even had a recurring role alongside Torres in “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com