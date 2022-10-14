Where state Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, seeking election in Arizona House District 13, stands on issues

Democratic lawmaker Jennifer Pawlik is running for her third term in the Arizona House of Representatives.

Voters have until Nov. 8 to choose who will fill the 60 open seats in Arizona's House of Representatives, where election winners will go on to craft policies around issues ranging from voting rights to abortion over the next two years.

Democratic incumbent Jennifer Pawlik is vying for a third term against Republican challengers Liz Harris and Julie Willoughby in Chandler's newly-formed Legislative District 13.

The race for the district's two open seats is expected to be among the state’s most competitive as voters there are virtually split down the middle in terms of party preference.

Pawlik first took office in 2019 after spending two decades as a school teacher in the Chandler Unified School District.

Willoughby is an emergency room trauma nurse and political newcomer who moved to Chandler five years ago. Her fellow Republican contender, Harris, is a real estate agent and outspoken proponent of debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Julie Willoughby, Republican candidate for Legislative District 13, did not provide answers for this article.

Residents had to register to vote by Oct. 11 and early ballots were mailed out Oct. 12. Those who vote by mail should send in their ballot by Nov. 1 or drop it off at a voting location by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The Arizona Republic asked House candidates in Legislative District 13 to share their views on key state issues to help voters decide whom to elect. Harris and Willoughby did not provide answers after repeated requests.

Top priority

If you are elected, what will be your top priority while in office, and what would you do about it?

Pawlik (D): When I left the classroom in 2016 to run for office, my priority was funding our public schools properly. Last session I was a part of the budget negotiations that resulted in $1 billion in new spending. However, much work remains to be done, particularly when considering our youngest learners. Arizona funds only half-day kindergarten, and we do not universally fund preschool.

Additionally, retaining and recruiting teachers is a major concern. Addressing class size, supporting professional decisions of the educators, providing strong mentors for new teachers, and offering affordable health insurance are ideas that may be worth exploring.

Education

Public schools received a $1 billion budget increase this year that's expected to raise Arizona’s ranking from 48th to 45th in per-pupil spending. How do you see the level of current public school funding in Arizona: Too little, too much or about right? Should the Aggregate Expenditure Limit be raised, allowing schools to spend the extra money?

Pawlik: I was proud to be a part of the budget negotiations in the House last June, and a $1 billion increase is substantial. However, Arizona remains one of the states that poorly funds its public schools; we should fund our schools better. Imagine if we had average funding! Without question, the Aggregate Expenditure Limit should be reformed so district schools can use the money they have been allocated.

Do you support the school voucher expansion that passed this year and would you seek to modify it?

Pawlik: I do not support universal expansion. I would seek to require transparency. If private schools are receiving tax-payer funding, the public should have access to test scores, graduation rates, and other measures that public and charter schools are required to report.

Elections and voting rules

Do you think there are significant problems with the state’s election system and, if so, what are they and how would you try to fix them?

Pawlik: I do not believe we have significant problems with our election system. If there is a problem that requires a legislative fix, I am confident that the counties will bring a bill idea to the legislature.

Do you support mail-in voting?

Pawlik: Yes.

Do you believe that the Legislature has plenary power, or should obtain the power, to overturn elections?

Pawlik: Absolutely not.

Water resource management

What should the state Legislature do to best manage future cuts to the CAP water supply and the possibility that the drought may not end or get worse?

Pawlik: The Legislature passed a $1 billion water plan that features augmentation. This will be incredibly expensive and will take many years before we see the results of the effort. In the short-term, we need to do a better job conserving water. In Chandler, past leaders were proactive. We have recharge basins and wells that can pump water into or out of the aquifer.

It will be critical that all stakeholders including indigenous communities, agriculture, manufacturing companies and municipalities have a seat at the table while we plan how to ensure we have water for future generations of Arizonans.

Social issues and immigration

Are there particular cultural issues you would feel compelled to take a stand on – i.e., abortion, LGBTQ, critical race theory, or corporate environmental, social and governance measures – and what would be your position on them? How would you balance personal freedoms with your stance on these issues?

Pawlik: I am compelled to stand up for the LGBTQ people. Chandler is the largest city in our state without a non-discrimination ordinance. Sen. Bowie has introduced a statewide anti-discrimination bill many times; I signed on as a co-sponsor in 2021 and 2022. Because he is not running for reelection, I would be happy to offer the bill. When considering personal freedoms and my stance, I reflect on the "Golden Rule." Are we treating others as we wish to be treated?

What, if anything, should the Legislature do to address immigration and border issues?

Pawlik: These are federal issues. One thing the Legislature can do is to recognize higher education degrees and certificates from other countries. Within the refugee community, many people are working minimum-wage jobs because their credentials are not recognized in the United States.

Economy, state funding

Do you think the Legislature should try to help ease inflation in Arizona, (metro Phoenix’s inflation rate is No. 1 in the country), and how should lawmakers do that?

Pawlik: Anything the Legislature does will take time because the processes a bill must go through and the fact that we won't be back in session until January. Some ideas that might help include an Arizona Earned Income Tax Credit to help the working poor who have children. We should address the cost of housing-particularly for seniors who are on a fixed budget. Finally, we must continue to support higher education and reskilling programs so adults can have the training and certificates to be eligible for higher paying jobs.

State revenues produced an estimated $5 billion surplus this year. If the trend toward budget surpluses continues, what would you do with the surplus funds?

Pawlik: If the trend continues, we should put more funding into our education systems beginning with high-quality pre-kindergarten programs. The return-on investment for students who have had access to high-quality preschool is phenomenal. We should also put more funding to our health and human services. We should also catch up on deferred maintenance of our state's infrastructure

