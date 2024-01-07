Where to stay: Hotels for Mardi Gras 2024 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not just tourists who book hotel stays during Mardi Gras in Mobile. Locals take rooms at hotels convenient to Dauphin Street and downtown festivities during the Mardi Gras season. These ten hotels are Tripadvisor‘s top picks for accommodations near downtown Mobile.
Hilton Garden Inn Mobile Downtown
Staying next to Bienville Square puts you in the center of Mardi Gras and an easy walk to downtown’s lively culture.
Hampton Inn & Suites Mobile – Downtown Historic District
The downtown Mobile Hampton Inn is located a few blocks from the business district, next to I-10 and the Mobile Convention Center.
Fort Conde Inn
This historic hotel is a collection of homes all located inside the private Fort Conde Village in downtown Mobile.
The Admiral Hotel
The Admiral, situated in the heart of downtown Mobile, offers 156 guest rooms and suites with downtown views.
Malaga Inn
The Malaga Inn is located on Church Street, right at the start of most parades.
Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa
This downtown Mobile hotel offers three on-site restaurants and a rooftop pool.
Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel
A sky bridge connects this downtown hotel with the Mobile Convention Center. A stay here puts you in the middle of Mardi Gras action.
Holiday Inn Mobile – Downtown
The Holiday Inn in downtown Mobile is located in the Government and Entertainment District off of I-65 and I-10.
