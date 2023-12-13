Where to stay in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg: We break it down by budget, pet-friendliness

You've decided to take the plunge and head to Pigeon Forge − or maybe Gatlinburg − for the holidays. But once you've picked out where you're going and mapped out all the must-see attractions, you have to determine where you're going to stay.

If you're heading to Dollywood, the choice might seem obvious: Just stay at one of the park's lodgings: DreamMore Resort (check out the tour bus that is now available for stays!) or the newly opened HeartSong Lodge.

But if you want some different options, Knox News has done the work for you, with a roundup of the best hotels and motels broken up by price, as well as a special pet-friendly category.

For our picks, we mostly avoided chains and relied on ratings from Google and Tripadvisor, and threw in a couple of quirky offerings as a wild card. Is there an underrated gem that we missed? Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Budget-friendly hotels in Pigeon Forge

Vacation Lodge : This budget hotel, which received Traveler's Choice awards from Tripadvisor in 2020, 2021 and 2022, is a four-minute walk from the historic Old Mill and its General Store and other attractions.

Valley Forge Inn : This casual hotel on the Parkway sits next to the Comedy Barn Theater, across the street from the Lazerport Fun Center. The inn offers unfussy rooms, some with gas fireplaces, whirlpool tubs and private balconies with views of the parkway or the Little Pigeon River.

Maples Motor Inn : Family-owned since 1972, this motel prides itself on its cleanliness, friendly staff, low rates and central location. The motel says many people walk into the office and say, "We always stayed here when I was a kid, and now we're bringing our kids."

Norma Dan Motel: this cozy motel has been family-owned and operated for over 60 years. The simple, conservatively decorated rooms include cable TV, minifridges and coffeemakers. Upgraded rooms feature private balconies, whirlpool tubs and/or fireplaces.

Beyond Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge: These Tennessee towns are worth a visit this Christmas

Mid-range hotel options in Pigeon Forge

Inn on the River : Set alongside the Little Pigeon River, this unfussy hotel is less than a mile from the attractions at The Island in Pigeon Forge. Free perks include full hot breakfast and afternoon Southern-style sweet tea. There's an indoor pool and a hot tub, plus a riverside outdoor pool, patios, picnic tables and BBQs.

The Wayback : The Wayback is a groovy, retro-themed hotel that was inspired by old roadside motels in Palm Springs. The hotel caters to adults and older teens, and features hotel bar, Airstream bar and a taco truck all by the pool.

Berry Springs Lodge: This lodge offers up comfy accommodations with just 13 rooms in a homey, rural setting with mountain views and a gourmet Southern breakfast.

Pigeon Forge offers some higher-end hotel stays

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort : The resort’s lavish 20-acre property includes 300 rooms, pools, dining options, a spa, children's activities and shuttles to and from Dollywood and Splash Country.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort : – New this year, HeartSong features a four-story atrium lobby where a warm stone fireplace and lantern-inspired windows and 302 spacious rooms and suites, many with balconies.

Oak Haven Resort & Spa: Oak Haven offers luxury log cabin rentals with amenities that include an outdoor pool, nature trails, a lake for catch-and-release fishing, and even an award-winning spa.

Holiday destination: HGTV names this Tennessee site one of the best small towns to visit for Christmas

The why-not picks for Pigeon Forge

Inn at Christmas Place : – Set in a quaint Bavarian-style building off Highway 441, this quirky Christmas-themed hotel is 6 miles from Dollywood. Amenities include trademarked Sleep in Heavenly Peace mattress, a singing Santa and a glockenspiel in the lobby that plays Christmas carols.

Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains: Glamping in the Smokies, but only from April to November. Airy permanent tents have safari-chic decor and wooden floors, and provide en suite bathrooms, wood-burning stoves and private decks. Amenities include camp-style dining and a communal campfire area.

Bring Fido along to these pet-friendly Pigeon Forge hotels

Arbors at Island Landing Hotel & Suites : This laid-back hotel offers a free pancake breakfast at a casual restaurant across the street. There's also a fire pit and lawn games, an acre of brookside frontage to play with your dog, a pet station, dog treats and a bowl.

Twin Mountain Inn & Suites : This budget hotel is a 6-minute walk from Dixie Stampede Pigeon Forge and a mile from Gatlinburg Golf Course. The basic rooms feature private balconies with river views.

La Quinta Inn & Suites : This casual modern hotel chain is a go-to for many folks traveling with pets, and offers up a complimentary breakfast buffet and a heated indoor pool.

Home2 Suites: This informal all-suite hotel is part of the Hilton chain and features a hot breakfast buffet , a combined gym and coin-operated laundry facility, an indoor pool and an outdoor pool with a waterslide.

Keeping it budget-friendly in Gatlinburg

Marshall's Creek Rest Motel : This unpretentious motel off Highway 441 is a 12-minute walk from Gatlinburg SkyLift Park and features homey rooms with wood-paneled walls. There's an outdoor pool and a garden.

The Gillette : This quaint motel has straightforward rooms; some have balconies with mountain or city views and/or whirlpool tubs. Amenities include a homey lobby with a fireplace and seating,

Mountain Heritage Inn : A low-key family-run hotel overlooking the Cliff Branch River that also offers cottages with kitchens and private decks with BBQ grills.

Gatlinburg Mountain Inn: The down-to-earth rooms at this hotel offer private balconies with mountain views.

Mid-range hotel options abound in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg offers some higher-end hotel stays

Buckberry Lodge : Set on 26 acres, this rustic-chic lodge is 2 miles from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The rooms with Adirondack-style decor feature fireplaces, whirlpool tubs and private balconies or decks. Amenities include free continental breakfast; there are also hiking trails on the property.

Tree Tops Resort: This laid-back resort hotel's cozy rooms have low-key traditional furnishings and come with fireplaces, private balconies and whirlpool tubs. Amenities include six pools, five hot tubs and a sauna, a fitness center, a racquetball court and shuffleboard, plus a playground and a putting green.

Make it a quirky stay in Gatlinburg

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek Resort : Guests can choose from a variety of luxurious treehouses, each perched amidst the trees and offering stunning views of the mountains. The treehouses are equipped with modern amenities and provide a tranquil escape.

Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park: This mountainside resort features modern log villas with a year-round water park, a spa, miniature golf and a zip line. Be aware, though, admission to Wild Bear Falls Water Park is not included in your room rate, and the water park will be closed from Jan. 21-31; the zip line also is closed from November to March.

These Gatlinburg hotels are pet-friendly

Hampton Inn : This contemporary hotel features modern rooms and suites; upgraded rooms add balconies, creek views, fireplaces and whirlpool tubs. In addition to free hot breakfast, amenities include a heated outdoor pool and hot tub.

The Park Vista : In a high-rise surrounded by mountains, this modern hotel with a soaring atrium is a mile from the Gatlinburg Space Needle observation deck. Amenities include a rustic restaurant serving American cuisine, and a bar with a patio and a fire pit. There's also a multi-tiered indoor pool with a waterslide

Mountain Heritage Inn: This low-key family-run hotel with cottages overlooking Cliff Branch River is a four-minute walk from Ober Gatlinburg ski area and amusement park.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where to stay in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg? Best hotel picks by budget