Where will Subtropical Storm Nicole hit? Some possible paths in the Florida forecast

Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole heading?

Based on the forecast from the National Hurricane Center, and the hurricane watches just issued, Florida will likely feel the storm in some form. But we don’t know yet exactly where the worst of the big storm will hit.

Note that the cone you see in the hurricane center forecast map covers a large swath of the east coast of Florida. And in a storm like this, rain, wind and surge might not come just from the pinpoint.

But keep in mind that the National Hurricane Center has the only official map, and the one we should all be going by.

Subtropical storm Nicole is now expected to threaten Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at some of the possible “spaghetti model” paths out there.

Monday spaghetti models on Subtropical Storm Nicole. Zig Zag into Florida then turn northeast coming. Intensity officially peaking at 70mph... for now. Few models still sniffing possible Hurricane to watch for. Winds extend well past center with this one. https://t.co/Hk3pbO84Yf pic.twitter.com/5HGcAObwQo — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) November 7, 2022

The latest ECMWF weather model tracks for Nicole https://t.co/4QEEkHdrgJ pic.twitter.com/uGeuBnOKKg — ECMWFbot (@ECMWFbot) November 7, 2022

Subtropical Nicole storm path model.