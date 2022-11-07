Where will Subtropical Storm Nicole hit? Some possible paths in the Florida forecast

Jeff Kleinman
·1 min read

Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole heading?

Based on the forecast from the National Hurricane Center, and the hurricane watches just issued, Florida will likely feel the storm in some form. But we don’t know yet exactly where the worst of the big storm will hit.

Note that the cone you see in the hurricane center forecast map covers a large swath of the east coast of Florida. And in a storm like this, rain, wind and surge might not come just from the pinpoint.

But keep in mind that the National Hurricane Center has the only official map, and the one we should all be going by.

Subtropical storm Nicole is now expected to threaten Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening.
Here is a look at some of the possible “spaghetti model” paths out there.

Subtropical Nicole storm path model.
One of the spaghetti models from Spectrum 9 News in Florida.
