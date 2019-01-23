Where Sun TV Network Limited (NSE:SUNTV) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Sun TV Network Limited’s (NSE:SUNTV) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Sun TV Network is currently performing.

How Did SUNTV’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

SUNTV’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹11b has jumped 10% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 10%, indicating the rate at which SUNTV is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s take a look at if it is solely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Sun TV Network has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Sun TV Network has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 21% exceeds the IN Media industry of 8.0%, indicating Sun TV Network has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sun TV Network’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 30% to 33%.

What does this mean?

Sun TV Network’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Sun TV Network to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

