Where Will SunPower Be in 5 Years?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has had a rocky last five years to say the least. The company was hot at the start of the run, moving into project development, launching a yieldco, and expanding manufacturing. But the pressure from commodity solar panel manufacturers and falling margins for solar system developers have sunk the company's finances and its stock.

Today, SunPower has shed some of those businesses and is focused on being a premium solar panel and solutions provider for residential and commercial solar developers. It's also making some commodity-type solar panels called P-Series, but ultimately the smaller-scale solar projects will be the company's bread and butter, which is what investors should keep their eyes on.

Carport with SunPower solar panels. More

Image source: SunPower.

SunPower's foundation

If SunPower is going to be a success in solar energy in five years, it'll be because of the A-Series solar panel. The product is more efficient than commodity panels (which are 15% to 18% efficient) at as much as 22.8% efficiency in turning the sun's energy into electricity. Its cells are 65% larger than older X-Series modules, which is intended to lower costs while maintaining high efficiency.

The challenge has always been that SunPower hasn't been able to charge enough of a premium on its panels to make the product profitable. In the second quarter of 2019, the gross margin for residential sales was just 8% and for commercial sales was 13.1%. If A-Series production lives up to its promise, both of those figures should push into the low 20s over the next five years, and profitability would follow. Production is also expanding from 100 megawatts (MW) of annual capacity today to more than 1,000 MW each year, replacing existing production from similarly constructed panels. If SunPower finds partners to fund an even larger expansion, it could be making 2,000 MW or more of A-Series panels each year by 2024.

Adding to the high-efficiency panels will be energy storage, which is already being included in about one-third of commercial solar systems. But in five years, it should be standard with residential and commercial solar systems. SunPower isn't going to make batteries itself but rather buy commodity batteries and include them in an energy service package for customers. This approach makes the battery economical for customers, adds value to the grid, and makes more money for SunPower.

Add in the growing capacity of A-Series solar panels with energy storage, and SunPower should have a solid foundation in small-scale solar five years from now. I wouldn't expect the company to be wildly profitable, but it could be a solid cash generator for investors.

Utility solar is a wild card

SunPower now has about 2,000 MW of annual capacity for P-Series solar panels, which assemble commodity solar cells into a panel slightly more efficient than the competition's. The product commands a small premium compared to commodity panels but isn't terribly different from what others make.

There are two ways the P-Series product can go for SunPower. One is that it remains competitive and SunPower sells some into commercial markets, where it can be more economical than A-Series panels; the company sells the remaining panels into utility markets, where it's going to have a lot of pricing pressure. In both cases, SunPower might not have the scale to make this a big business without a lot of investment in new capacity, and I don't see that happening given its renewed focus on small-scale solar and A-Series technology over the last year.