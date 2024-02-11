Where to get sweets for your sweetie: Valentine's Day treats across the South Shore

Chocolates, flowers and teddy bears are the classic go-to Valentine's Day gifts, but if you're looking for something different this year to spice up your romance, maybe cookies, cupcakes or other pastries will hit the spot.

Here are five South Shore bakeries that are ready to help you send a sweet message to the one you love:

Pasticcini Gourmet Bakery, Weymouth

Heart-shaped sugar cookies at Pasticcini Gourmet Bakery in Weymouth.

Open for the last 21 years and owned by Denise Torres, the bakery is offering chocolate-dipped strawberries for $2.95 each, tiramisu for two in a heart-shaped box for $8.95, pink half-moons, the classic red velvet cake and heart-shaped sugar cookies.

Pasticcini is at 1592 Main St., Weymouth, and is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veronica’s Sweetcakes is offering decorated cookies and cupcakes, including a chocolate cupcake with a cherry filling and a whipped cream topping. The cookies cost $4.75 each or $47.50 for a dozen. The cupcakes cost $2.80 each or $31 for a dozen.

The bakery is at 1849 Ocean St., Library Plaza 8, Marshfield, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Valentine's Day gift baskets at Ginger Betty's in Quincy.

Ginger Betty’s in Quincy is offering a wide variety of gifts for the holiday. The bakery sells Valentine's gift baskets that include cookies, candy, macaroons and chocolate bonbons, among other sweets. Baskets costs $10 to $150. Decorated heart-shaped gingerbread cookies cost $5 each, and a kit for people who want to decorate their own cookies costs $13.

Ginger Betty’s is at 215 Samoset Ave., Quincy, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Valentine's Day cake, cookies and cupcakes at Fratelli's Pastry Shops.

Fratelli’s has been offering long-stem rose cakes for 15 years. It also has large heart-shaped shortbread cookies, Valentine's Day cupcakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more.

Fratelli’s shops are at 25 Broad St., Quincy; 1350 Washington St., Weymouth; and 1 Washington St., Taunton.

Boston Bonbon is offering heart-shaped macarons for $3.75 each. They're available at bostonbonbon.com and at 103 Ripley Road, Cohasset. Also, customers buying a gift certificate for a class on macaron-making will get a 10% discount.

There is a pickup location, by appointment, at 1205 Hancock St. in Quincy.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Valentine's Day desserts and treats are sold around the South Shore