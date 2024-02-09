Where, when Taste of Mid City returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The second annual Taste of Mid City is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at The Executive Center BR.

Taste of Mid City is a family-friendly event with food, games, live music and activities. Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite food. The winner gets to take home the Taste of Mid City trophy.

Last year, a team of chefs from Baton Rouge General won with their vanilla braised short ribs over Boursin stone ground grits topped with crispy sweet potato strings, organizers said.

“The food was amazing, the music was phenomenal, and I’m excited to see what 2024 will look like,” said Gaylynne Mack of Big Buddy, one of the founders of Youth City Lab.

The festival’s proceeds go towards Youth City Lab, a non-profit that helps young people with programs such as Big Buddy and Front Yard Bikes.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for kids. Children under the age of three get in free. Adult tickets that are purchased by March 14 are discounted $5 while children’s tickets are discounted $2. Buy tickets here.

“It is such a wonderful event for Mid City,” said Jude Franklin of the Executive Center. “Seeing everyone come together to support a local nonprofit is amazing. We had 14 restaurants in our first year, and we’re planning on exceeding that number in 2024.”

