Where Tencent Holdings Limited (HKG:700) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Tencent Holdings Limited's (HKG:700) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How Well Did 700 Perform?

700's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of CN¥83b has increased by 2.9% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 32%, indicating the rate at which 700 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Tencent Holdings has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the HK Interactive Media and Services industry of 9.7%, indicating Tencent Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Tencent Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 21% to 15%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 28% to 46% over the past 5 years.

Tencent Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Tencent Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

