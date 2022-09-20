Where are Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle? Authorities looking for SC couple reported missing

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Laurens couple who have not been seen since Sept. 9.

Initial reports were they were last seen in downtown Greenville, but Johnathan Bragg, Greenville Police spokesman, said their last known location was Laurens.

Terry Chernak and William Cagle, who goes by Todd, were reported missing by her sister on Sept. 17, officials said.

Bragg said Greenville Police became involved in the case because someone called Greenville Police to say she had seen Chermak in Greenville in April and had communicated with her earlier this month.

Bits and pieces of the investigation have been reported on social media, but law enforcement officers are saying very little. A spokeswoman for Laurens County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment.

Chernak, a human resources officer, was said to have texted her boss to say she had COVID.

Her Linked In account says she works for Multi-Pack Solutions in Greenville.

Her sister said Cermak’s dog was found in the backyard of her home and was taken in by her father.

Her phone last pinged in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Her son lives in Navarre, Florida, about 20 miles away. He said on Facebook he has not seen her.

Cagle’s phone pinged in North Carolina around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Someone else reported he was on business in New York.

The missing person report says Cermak, 49, is 5’2”, weighs 140 and has brown eyes and hair.

Cagle, 48, is 5’10”, 240 with blue eyes and a shaved head.

Chermak’s car is also missing. It is a gray 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with South Carolina license plate TPQ218.

Tips may be made to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips.