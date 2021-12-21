Where things stand with the assault case against the Somerset County DA Jeff Thomas' wife

Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas is facing another preliminary hearing, only this time as a victim and not as a defendant.

His wife, Amy Thomas, is accused of physically assaulting him during a domestic dispute Sept. 12 at their home. Windber police charged her the following day with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary offense.

A look at the Somerset County Courthouse.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 before District Judge Mark J. Bilik of Westmoreland County. This is the fourth time this preliminary hearing has been rescheduled since she was arraigned on the charges Sept. 13.

Jeff Thomas attempted to intervene in his wife's case when it was initially scheduled to go before District Judge Bill Seger of Windber.

Using the official letterhead of his office, Jeff Thomas wrote a memo to Seger dated Sept. 13 informing him that the district attorney's office was dropping the charges against his wife. According to the criminal complaint, Amy Thomas left scratches on her husband's arm that he showed to police when they responded to a 911 call hang-up.

"Please accept this correspondence as the Somerset County District Attorney's Office request to withdraw the pending criminal charges in the above-captioned matter," Jeff Thomas had written.

Though the letter was initially written to Seger, the Windber judge's name is manually scratched out and replaced with a handwritten "Mankamyer," which appears to refer to Judge Susan Mankamyer of Boswell. Mankamyer was the on-call district judge in Somerset County on Sept. 13.

The judges have not spoken publicly about the matter.

Five days after the alleged altercation with his wife, Jeff Thomas was charged by state police in a separate case with sexual assault of another woman. His law license was subsequently suspended by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The board does not indicate the reason for suspensions.

Jeff Thomas was also suspended from his district attorney position Nov. 26 based on a new state law that amended the state's county codes concerning qualifications for district attorneys. The act requires district attorneys to hold an active law license while in office. Since then the Somerset County Commissioners acknowledged the suspension, which means his pay is also being withheld.

Both Amy and Jeff Thomas will be prosecuted in their separate cases by prosecutors with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

