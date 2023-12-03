Where things stand in the effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

Efforts to return to power operations at Palisades Nuclear Plant continue after the plant closed for decommissioning in May 2022.

COVERT TWP. — The owners of Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township remain optimistic in their efforts to restart the shuttered plant.

Plant owner Holtec International launched a second attempt at restarting operations at Palisades in early 2023. As the year nears its close, those efforts continue, with some big decisions still looming.

From the beginning, Holtec has acknowledged there would be several steps in returning to operations. Although some of those have been met, some major boxes remain unchecked.

A crucial piece of the puzzle is a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. Holtec applied for the loan in early 2023; although no official decision has been made, the company has “a high degree of confidence” in its application.

“We are actively working with the U.S. Department of Energy staff as we go through the loan program due diligence process and finalizing that,” Nick Culp, senior manager of governmental affairs at Palisades, told The Sentinel on Friday, Dec. 1. “We are targeting a return to service by the end of 2025, which was our original target date.

“It’s been a very thorough due diligence process. We are hopeful we’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel soon. We remain optimistic and will keep pushing forward.”

Along with the loan, Holtec will need Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval to reinstate an operating license for the plant and to rehire staff.

In early October, Holtec announced it had formally submitted a filing to the NRC to reauthorize operations at Palisades. Culp said Friday the company is “in the early hiring process” to bring staff back to the plant.

A sign welcomes people to the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township. The plant closed for decommissioning in May 2022, but efforts to restart the plant are ongoing.

In addition to those three steps, Culp said there are several smaller hurdles to clear before reopening.

“We have a robust restart plan which will include countless projects, plant inspections, equipment upgrades and modifications, acquiring new fuel. All of that is down the road,” Culp said.

While the company awaits official approval, it’s operating on a “dual-track” of decommissioning and restart efforts. Culp said decommissioning efforts funded through the decommissioning trust fund are continuing during the separate efforts to restart the plant, which are funded by Holtec.

Although the DoE loan and regulatory decisions still loom, Holtec has cleared several hurdles on its way to restarting Palisades. A power purchase agreement was secured with Wolverine Power Cooperative in September and Michigan bookmarked $150 million in its 2024 budget to aid the plant's transition from decommissioning to operations.

Palisades ceased operations in May 2022 after 50 years of power generation. It was sold to Holtec for the purpose of decommissioning in June 2022. A plan to restart the plant, with support from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was announced several months later, but an initial funding application through the Civil Nuclear Credit Program was denied in November.

The second, ongoing attempt to reopen Palisades launched in early 2023.

