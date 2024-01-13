Where will thousands of people experiencing homelessness in Austin go during winter freeze?

Edward Butler, who is homeless, holds a donated blanket at the Trinity Center on Thursday January 11, 2024, before the upcoming arctic blast.

Jennifer Farr, 26, usually sleeps under a bridge, where it can become very windy. On a recent night, she had to chase her blanket when it was blown into the street. Even when temperatures do not dip low enough to trigger the city's emergency shelters, it can be bitterly cold at night.

“Sometimes at night, I cry because of how cold it is,” Farr said on Thursday.

Farr is one of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in Austin who were bracing for the freezing temperatures this weekend.

The American-Statesman spoke to people experiencing homelessness at day centers downtown, where community members gather to get hot meals and pick up clothing and blankets. Many people said they plan to ride out the cold snap at one of the city’s cold weather shelters.

In anticipation of the severe weather, the city of Austin will operate emergency shelters beginning Saturday evening through Tuesday morning, according to a city press release. They will remain open throughout the day, rather than just overnight.

Registration for the city’s emergency shelters will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center downtown.

The total capacity is 300, said Chrisola Webb, a spokesperson for the city's Homeless Strategy Office, but they will expand shelter space “as needed.”

Edward Hebert, who is homeless, puts on his knit cap at the Trinity Center on Thursday January 11, 2024, before the upcoming arctic cold snap.

Sasha Rose, organizing director of Austin Mutual Aid, worried about the accessibility of the emergency shelters given the limited time frame and location of registration.

“It doesn’t make sense to just have one central embarkation location,” Rose said. “I’m concerned that the majority of people on the streets are not going to access the public shelter system.”

Cold weather shelters' 300-person capacity accounts for only a small proportion of the number of people likely experiencing homelessness in and around the city. The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition estimated that about 6,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Austin or Travis County in October 2023.

On Jan. 9, 112 people used the cold weather shelters, according to Webb.

Service providers who spoke to the Statesman said that having just one downtown meeting point may make it difficult for everyone who wants to take shelter to do so. After Austin voters reinstated the city’s camping ban in 2021, service providers have observed that many people experiencing homelessness have dispersed from the city center.

Janelle Collier, a volunteer at the clothing closet at Central Presbyterian Church, gathers blankets for the upcoming arctic cold snap on Thursday January 11, 2024.

Aja Guyton, a program manager at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, said that more people would use cold weather shelters if there were more registration locations around the city.

"We understand the concerns. Unfortunately, there are many complex logistical challenges in identifying a location that has adequate space and accessibility for this type of effort," city spokesperson Jenny LaCoste-Caputo said in an email to the Statesman. "We continue to explore options to assist as many people as possible."

Not everyone whom the Statesman spoke to knew that freezing temperatures were coming.

Graciela Frias, 76, didn’t know how cold it is expected to be this week. She is now hoping that there will still be a bed for her at the new women’s shelter on Eighth Street.

People experiencing homelessness often become a resource for one another, sharing information about shelter availability and warming centers.

“We look out for one another,” said Edward Butler, 56, who spoke to the Statesman at the Trinity Center.

The city of Austin has publicized a way to sign up, at bit.ly/alertsatx, for a text alert system designated for people experiencing homelessness, though it may have limitations in reaching a population that may not always have access to a phone or internet.

Benjamin Gordon, who is homeless, talks about the upcoming arctic cold snap at Central Presbyterian Church, on Thursday January 11, 2024.

How you can help people experiencing homelessness

Guyton helps coordinate the Cold Weather Collaborative, a coalition of organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness. She said that the collaborative "fills a gap in need" during severe inclement weather.

The collaborative organizes the collection and distribution of cold weather gear and hot meals. Volunteers also go out into the community to perform wellness checks and spread information about cold weather shelters.

The group is asking for:

Gloves

Heavy coats

Handwarmers

Blankets, including electric blankets

Hats

Pants

Sleeping bags

First-aid kits

Nonperishable food items

Water

Donations will be collected at the following days, times and locations:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Tuesday at 4430 Menchaca Road

9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at 8401 North Interstate 35

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday at 1189 Springdale Road

The Cold Weather Collaborative is also accepting monetary donations online at austinwinter24.funraise.org.

