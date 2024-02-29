Where are some of the thrift stores in Collier? Here's our top 5 list
If you're looking to score a new spring wardrobe, you don't have to break the bank. Collier County is home to several great thrift stores that carry new and vintage clothes for a bargain.
Our local thrifting spots also offer a wide selection of home decor and furniture to change up your living space this spring.
Here's a list of our top five picks for Collier County thrift stores:
1. St. Matthew's House
St. Matthew's House is an organiation working to fight hunger in Southwest Florida. In an effort to raise money, the group has opened two thrift stores in Naples. They also have stores in Immokalee, Fort Myers, and Bonita Springs.
The stores offer clothes, furniture, shoes, and houseware.
All locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Parkshore: 3601 Tamiami Trail N Suite 1, Naples
Golden Gate: 4945 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples
Immokalee: 630 West Main Street, Immokalee
Miracle Mile: 3954 Broadway, Fort Myers
Metro Parkway: 13140 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers
Bonita Springs: 25091 Bernwood Drive, Bonita Springs
2. Nearly New
Address: 2397 Davis Blvd.
Nearly New is a thrift and consignment store that offers clothing, furniture, decor, artwork, and oddities.
If you're looking to spice up your home decor, Nearly New is the perfect place to look.
They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3. St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul is part of a Catholic organization that recruits volunteers to distribute financial assistance, household goods, and food to families that are experiencing hardships.
The group also gives out meals to homebound elderly people and disabled locals.
Shopping at St. Vincent de Paul's thrift stores helps fund their volunteer actions. Their stores offer clothes, furniture, dinnerware, and more.
The thrift stores are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Naples: 3810 Tamiami Trail E
Bonita Springs: 3725 Bonita Beach Road
4. The Salvation Army
Address: 2255 Davis Blvd., Naples
The Salvation Army's thrift store in Collier is operated by local volunteers looking to help out the community. Proceeds from the thrift store go toward fighting poverty.
Their website dubs the store as "a treasure hunter's paradise."
The Collier store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5. Twice as Nice
Twice as Nice is a women's resale store for clothing and accessories. The store carries all types of clothes from casual to formal to designer.
Twice as Nice has two locations that are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You can consign your old clothes Sunday through Wednesday until 3 p.m.
On Sundays at 5 p.m., Twice as Nice goes live on Facebook to sell pieces online.
Location 1: 4910 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 108
Location 2: 997 2nd Ave N
