Where are some of the thrift stores in Collier? Here's our top 5 list

If you're looking to score a new spring wardrobe, you don't have to break the bank. Collier County is home to several great thrift stores that carry new and vintage clothes for a bargain.

Our local thrifting spots also offer a wide selection of home decor and furniture to change up your living space this spring.

Here's a list of our top five picks for Collier County thrift stores:

Photo of the original St. Matthew's House thrift store in Naples

1. St. Matthew's House

St. Matthew's House is an organiation working to fight hunger in Southwest Florida. In an effort to raise money, the group has opened two thrift stores in Naples. They also have stores in Immokalee, Fort Myers, and Bonita Springs.

The stores offer clothes, furniture, shoes, and houseware.

All locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parkshore: 3601 Tamiami Trail N Suite 1, Naples

Golden Gate: 4945 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples

Immokalee: 630 West Main Street, Immokalee

Miracle Mile: 3954 Broadway, Fort Myers

Metro Parkway: 13140 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

Bonita Springs: 25091 Bernwood Drive, Bonita Springs

Photo of some of Nearly New's past inventory

2. Nearly New

Address: 2397 Davis Blvd.

Nearly New is a thrift and consignment store that offers clothing, furniture, decor, artwork, and oddities.

If you're looking to spice up your home decor, Nearly New is the perfect place to look.

They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store

3. St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul is part of a Catholic organization that recruits volunteers to distribute financial assistance, household goods, and food to families that are experiencing hardships.

The group also gives out meals to homebound elderly people and disabled locals.

Shopping at St. Vincent de Paul's thrift stores helps fund their volunteer actions. Their stores offer clothes, furniture, dinnerware, and more.

The thrift stores are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Naples: 3810 Tamiami Trail E

Bonita Springs: 3725 Bonita Beach Road

Photo of a clothing rack at a Salvation Army thrift store

4. The Salvation Army

Address: 2255 Davis Blvd., Naples

The Salvation Army's thrift store in Collier is operated by local volunteers looking to help out the community. Proceeds from the thrift store go toward fighting poverty.

Their website dubs the store as "a treasure hunter's paradise."

The Collier store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo of the inside of Twice as Nice

5. Twice as Nice

Twice as Nice is a women's resale store for clothing and accessories. The store carries all types of clothes from casual to formal to designer.

Twice as Nice has two locations that are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can consign your old clothes Sunday through Wednesday until 3 p.m.

On Sundays at 5 p.m., Twice as Nice goes live on Facebook to sell pieces online.

Location 1: 4910 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 108

Location 2: 997 2nd Ave N

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Where to thrift shop in Collier County