Where to throw out your Christmas tree in Knoxville or Knox County

That classic Christmas tree that came from the woods to your living room has done its job this holiday season, bearing all the lights and decorations and serving as a focal point for your family's celebration.

But once the big day is past, it will be time to take the tree down and discard it before you vacuum up all those needles from the carpet for what you hope will be the last time.

When you're ready to get rid of your cut Christmas tree, here are a few free options.

Knoxville will offer curbside tree collection

Knoxville residents who have city trash service can place trees by the street for brush collection. All decorations should be removed before setting the tree out, the city website says. Christmas trees and brush will be collected as Public Service Department schedules allow.

Knox County will take tree dropoff at convenience centers

If you live outside the city, or someplace that doesn't have curbside trash collection such as an apartment complex, or if you just don't want to wait, you can drop that cut tree off at a designated Knox County convenience center after Jan. 1 for the county's "Tree-Cycling" program. Knox County residents can drop off trees for free throughout the month of January.

After New Year's Day, trees that have had all lights, ornaments, wire, string and other decorations removed can be left at one of these sites, according to the Knox County Solid Waste office:

Carter Convenience Center, 8815 Asheville Highway

Dutchtown Convenience Center, 10618 Dutchtown Road

Halls Convenience Center, 3608 Neal Drive

John Sevier Convenience Center, 1950 West John Sevier Highway

Karns Convenience Center, 6930 Karns Crossing Lane

Powell Convenience Center, 7311 Morton View Lane

Tazewell Pike Convenience Center, 7201 Tazewell Pike

This collection is only for Knox County residents' Christmas trees, a Solid Waste spokesman warned. Businesses or residents needing to dispose of other "greenwaste" such as brush or hedge trimmings must take those to designated greenwaste facilities such as those listed online at knoxcounty.org/solid_waste/greenwaste.php.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How to dispose of your Christmas tree