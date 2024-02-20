Where traffic deaths are high, how can communities get the government's attention?

Signs redirect pedestrians and bikes around construction in Eugene, Ore. The city won $384,000 to study safety barriers and needed improvements around transit stops from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program in 2023.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has spread $1.7 billion to communities across every state and Puerto Rico to help fix dangerous streets and find ways to prevent more deaths through its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.

But a USA TODAY investigation found this money has missed many disadvantaged communities with high rates of traffic deaths and little ability to solve the problem on their own. Here are some ways experts say the program could be fixed as an additional $3.3 billion is awarded through 2026.

It all comes down to outreach from federal agencies to make small and disadvantaged communities aware of the opportunities. That’s what Jeff Arkin, director of strategic issues with the U.S. Government Accountability Office, told senators at a Congressional hearing last year.

“It’s hard to apply for a grant if you don’t know it’s there,” Arkin said. "Outreach and communication from the agencies is a big part of that.”

The transportation department hasn’t been directly reaching out to places whose death rates show they could use the grant until quite recently, USA TODAY found. Instead, it mostly relies on communities to subscribe to its newsletters, log into its webinars or hear about it from outside organizations. That’s not enough, according to Matthew Hanson.

Meaningful training: 'Grants 101' would be a big help

“It starts with meaningful [training] – not one-hour webinars on ‘here’s what a program is about,’ but really digging deep,” Hanson told senators at the same hearing. Hanson established Arizona’s first statewide grant management office and has worked with federal grants for decades.

Most federal grants allot a small portion of their funding for administrative expenses – for Safe Streets, it’s up to 2%, or about $100 million. Hanson said it would really help “if part of that training and assistance money was invested in just generic ‘Grants 101.’”

Within the Safe Street program, “some of the funds are being used support technical assistance,” said Christopher Coes, assistant secretary for transportation policy. “But the majority of the funds is actually to help support the applicants who were successful because, unfortunately, the reality is they do not have the infrastructure themselves to deliver the project.”

Coes couldn’t immediately provide a detailed breakdown for how the department is spending the $100 million in Safe Streets’ administrative expenses, but he pointed out it’s cost-intensive to support over 1,100 grant recipients “from a press release to a grant agreement to shovels on the ground.”

Plain English: Accessible documents aid first-time applicants

What’s really missing, Hanson said in his testimony, is help for the future applicant. Many communities that have never gotten a federal grant don’t know where to start, he said. Devoting more resources toward building capacity in places that don’t have the ability, time or personnel to even write a grant would help ensure they are not left out of the torrent of infrastructure money pouring across the country right now.

Hanson pointed out organizations that have been providing this type of grant-writing training — listing the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Native American Finance Officers Association and the National League of Cities — and challenged federal agencies to do a better job at putting new applicants on a level playing field.

One way to do that, he said, would be to distill long legal documents – like Safe Streets’ 46-page notice of funding availability – into plain, accessible English that could help inexperienced applicants avoid making simple mistakes.

“It takes you three-and-a-half hours to even figure out if you're eligible for the program or not, and that's really where some of the improvements need to start,” Hanson said.

Kristin Smith, a public finance researcher with the nonprofit Headwaters Economics, helped create a rural capacity index that measures how prepared communities are to navigate the labyrinth of federal grant applications.

Using this tool, USA TODAY found just 2 cents of every Safe Streets dollar awarded has ended up in low-capacity counties – these are places without government workers to write grants and where residents typically lack stable incomes, higher education and health insurance.

Regional partnerships: Banding together lands money for all

Regional partnerships have been a key strategy for many of the low-capacity counties to snag Safe Streets funding. That’s how about two-thirds of them did it. For example, nearly every county in Iowa banded together to win a $2-million grant to create a statewide safety plan. Both Iowa and Kansas are covering the 20% of project costs that local governments typically must pay, Coes said, which is often a barrier that keeps poor communities from applying.

Cyclists pass near Carroll, Iowa, in July 2023. Safe Streets and Roads for All grant recipients must pay 20% of project costs, but Iowa and Kansas are covering that for rural and underserved communities. The transportation department wants other states to follow suit.

Kentucky has a network of “area development districts” that each guide strategy for a handful of counties. Nearly every district applied, meaning 44 of the state’s low-capacity counties will soon be covered by new regional safety plans.

Many states have versions of these regional collaborations, sometimes called councils of government or metropolitan planning organizations, but they’re not everywhere. And some are more active and well-staffed than others. Smith would like to see more federal money go toward these partnerships.

“We like to see things get built, and we need that construction money because that’s expensive. But we also need money for relationship building," Smith said. “Fund your staff members to work across the multi-jurisdictions, and have the meetings so that you can have a more thoughtfully planned out regional approach.”

Evan Williams, who leads the Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments, said his rural counties would stand a better chance of getting infrastructure dollars “if it didn’t come out like this, all at once” – with billions of dollars through new programs.

“If it was directed investment on an annual basis that came down through the states or directly to places like the Four Corners, it would be a lot easier for us to access,” Williams said. “We could use our time the best way instead of kind of chasing money and then being the dog that caught the car.”

Revolving loans offer a promising way to get more money to places that struggle with grants, Smith suggested. Some states already have these programs to provide local governments with low-interest loans to fund much-needed infrastructure projects.

“It's a recognition that one type of funding distribution method isn't going to solve the problem,” she said. “Competitive grants alone are not going to solve the problem.”

